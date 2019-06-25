Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

Ooty to ban single-use plastics from August 15

To curb the huge amount of plastic waste generated by tourists, the district administration has planned to ban the entry of these plastics.

Several residents of the Nilgiri district filed a petition that due to the huge number of tourists who visit Ooty, the hill station is become dirtier due to the immense amount of plastic waste they leave behind. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
Tamil Nadu’s iconic hill station, Ooty hosts millions of tourists each year. It is the most sought-after destination in Southern India. Ooty has now taken steps to becoming plastic-free. The Nilgiri District Administration has banned the use of single-use plastic including water bottles, soft drinks and food items packed in plastic wrappers along the highways leading to the district’s major towns. The ban is set to come in effect from August 15.

Theban was followed a Madras High Court order passed last month. The order directed the Collector to prohibit entry of all kinds of plastic packages into the district.

Several residents of the Nilgiri district filed a petition that due to the huge number of tourists who visit Ooty, the hill station is become dirtier due to the immense amount of plastic waste they leave behind, reported Indiatimes.

From August 15, single-use plastics will be banned from entry points to the Nilgiris such as Burliar, Kunjapanai, Kakkanallah, Nadugani, Thalur, Solladi, Pattavayal, Nambiar Kunnu, and Geddai. Tourists also won't be allowed to take any such banned items along with them.

