Europe, UK, China continue to remain in 'at-risk' category in terms of air travellers

ANI
 Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore have been put under 'at risk' category. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reviewed the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India. But Europe, UK, China and several other countries continue to be in 'at risk' category.

The reviewed guidelines were issued in November 13.

 

There is a list of 10 countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

"Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore have been put under 'at risk' category," reads the document.

Meanwhile, there is a list of 99 countries with which government of India has agreement for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognized or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccine and those exempting Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally recognized or WHO recognised vaccines.

 

"These countries are providing quarantine-free entry to Indians and are allowed certain relaxations on arrival in India," reads the document.

The listing of such countries is available on websites of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (mohfw.gov.in) and the link of the same will be available at website of Ministry of External Affairs and Air Suvidha Portal. The travellers have to upload there vaccine certificate at AirSuvidha portal, reads the document.

