Spectacular Saudi Campaign Invites Indian travellers to Discover the Heart of Arabia

Today, Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia’ has launched its first-ever integrated consumer campaign for the Indian market - ‘Spectacular Saudi’. With a captivating blend of ancient tales and modern marvels, this campaign reveals a side of Saudi that transcends all expectations.



Launching in English across the country, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ takes viewers on an immersive journey through Saudi’s golden sands, pristine waters, and endless skies, revealing the country’s iconic landscapes and experiences.

The campaign visuals bring to life all that makes Saudi a spectacular destination - from the ancient mud-brick architecture of Diriyah’s At-Turaif and the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the historic streets of Al Balad in Jeddah and the majestic Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla. Spotlighting Saudi’s open and welcoming culture which resonates with Indian hospitality in many ways; the campaign further cements Saudi’s close affinity with Indian culture. It invites couples, families, and people in search of iconic experiences rooted in culture and heritage, to explore the unexplored. It narrates the story of a Spectacular Saudi, one steeped in heritage, history, and modern wonders while encouraging prospective Indian travellers to embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery.



Speaking on the campaign, Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority, said, “Indian travellers have long shown a deep appreciation for authentic and unique experiences. They are keen to explore novel destinations, cultures and gastronomy, and that is exactly what Saudi has to offer. With iconic destinations like Diriyah, Al Balad, and Hegra in AlUla – three of Saudi’s eight UNESCO World Heritage sites, they can walk through history dating back millennia, and with tailor-made packages, experience world-class culture, adventure, and cuisine.

We are excited for Indians to experience the warm Saudi welcome, a core part of our heritage, and something intrinsic to Indian culture as well. India holds an incredibly special place in our hearts, and we are committed to making India the number one source market by 2030. In 2023 alone, 1.6 million Indians travelled to Saudi. We are thrilled to welcome Indian visitors to truly experience the Heart of Arabia.”



With a 240% surge in leisure visits from India as compared to last year - It has never been easier to visit Saudi, with over 330 direct weekly flights and 8 airline operators. Indians holding a valid tourist or business visa from the United States of America, the United Kingdom, or any Schengen country, with stamped proof of entry are eligible for the eVisa and visa upon arrival at Saudi international airports. Those not eligible under the above-mentioned criteria can apply for the visa through 11 Tasheer Centres across India. For more information, visit https://www.visitsaudi.com/en/ plan-your-trip/visa- regulations, the one stop for all Saudi visa requirements. Indian travellers can also apply for a free Stopover visa, which is valid for up to 96 hours and can be obtained 90 days in advance on the Saudia Airline and Flynas website.





