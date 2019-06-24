US Doctor saves man’s life using Apple Watch 4

The Apple Watch Series 4 can detect irregularities in heartbeats and records the information.

The Apple Watch is now helping users across US, Europe and Kong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrists. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

In an expected turn of events, a doctor saved a person’s life by using his Apple Watch Series 4 in a restaurant in the US. The watch was able to detect atrial fibrillation, a deadly condition that can lead to strokes.

Atrial fibrillation often goes undiagnosed. It remains hidden as many people do not experience its symptoms. Apple Watches can check heart rhythms and it sends a notification if an irregularity is detected. In this case, the irregularity happened to be the atrial fibrillation (A-fib).

"As a physician, it's much faster to put my #applewatch4 on someone else's wrist to detect disease (A. fib) than finding a ECG machine at a public restaurant! (Indeed, a true #mhealth guardian)," tweeted Tommy Korn MD, and ophthalmologist from San Diego, California. Replying to the over tweet, Dr Korn responded that the person diagnosed with A-fib was later doing fine, reported The Quint.

The Apple Watch is now helping users across US, Europe and Kong Kong take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrists. It captures the heart’s rhythm and when it experiences rapid movement or a skipped heartbeat, it can be useful data for physicians.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is yet to be launched in India.