Oxygen with aroma is refreshing in this Delhi bar

ANI
Published : Nov 15, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 15, 2019, 12:05 pm IST

Delhi Bar provides fresh oxygenated air in different aromas to customers.

 Delhi is battling with very poor air quality, which is hovering around the emergency zone. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At a time when Delhiites are gasping for breath and Air Quality Index (AQI) is in the very 'severe' category, 'Oxy Pure' an oxygen bar in the Saket is offering pure oxygen to its customers in seven different aromas (lemongrass, orange, cinnamon, spearmint, peppermint, eucalyptus, and lavender).

"The bar provides fresh oxygen for us to breathe as the pollution levels are very high outside," said Anjana, a customer. "In pollution, the bar will provide big relief to elders and children who are more susceptible. The oxygen with the aroma is really refreshing," said another customer. The store operator claims that the oxygen bar is a first of its kind in Delhi.

"This is the first such store in Delhi. Currently, pollution levels are very high; our product helps in providing some relief. We get 10-15 customers a day. We are also offering portable oxygen cans to customers that they can carry anywhere they want," said Ajay Johnson, store operator.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP-led Delhi government and other authorities over increasing air pollution levels in the city and suggested a clutch of measures to bring it down.

Delhi is battling with very poor air quality, which is hovering around the emergency zone. On Thursday morning the Air Quality Index (AQI) docked at 472 with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 levels at 322 and PM 10 levels at 487 at 8:30 in the morning, said System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

