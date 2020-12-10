Thursday, Dec 10, 2020 | Last Update : 12:34 AM IST

  Life   More Features  09 Dec 2020  The Bright Spark
Life, More Features

The Bright Spark

THE ASIAN AGE. | SWATI SHARMA
Published : Dec 10, 2020, 12:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2020, 12:15 am IST

Indian-American Gitanjali Rao, Time magazine’s pick of the first-ever ‘Kid of the Year’, talks to DC about her inspirations and motivators

Gitanjali Rao
 Gitanjali Rao

The 15-year-old Gitanjali Rao, who has been recognised for her ground-breaking use of technology to tackle cyberbullying, is the young scientist-innovator who has her roots in Hyderabad — her grandparents live here. She attributes her achievements to the spirit of curiosity and problem-solving fostered in her from a very young age.

Time magazine selected Gitanjali from more than 5,000 nominees for the prestigious title.

 

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Gitanjali says, “I am honoured and humbled by the recognition. It is another way to amplify my voice that emphasises the need for innovation, and to motivate young innovators around the world.” So, how has the journey been so far? “It has been an incredible journey and I was fortunate to get support from my teachers, mentors, and parents, who always allowed me to dream big. Anytime I wanted to try something new, I was encouraged, whether it was science, sports, writing, dancing, singing or any new activity.”

She has always been interested in experimenting and creating something new. “When I was younger, my mom would share some problems she heard on the news or experienced that day, such as diseases, homelessness issues, food contamination, the trials of airplane travel, etc. and we would compete to see who came up with the best solution and presented them well. As problems were introduced, solving them became a habit. My brother is very creative and he would add the perspective of culture and art, while I would contribute stuff related to technology and people. Our reward would be an ice cream outing. We loved playing those games,” recalls the young girl. “My most memorable one was the challenge of building a restaurant with the latest technologies, and we would dream of dining there.”

 

The Indian-American from Denver, Colorado reveals that “Creating something new is always fun for me, because I associate it with the game,” and says “I hope to change the traditional education system to a problem-solving mindset where we are not always gauged by our ability to just score higher grades.”

Gitanjali’s parents, Bharathi and Ram Rao, have an academic background and introduced both Gitanjali and her brother Anirudh to different topics appropriate to their ages. “I was very curious and my teachers would introduce me to problems too. I also attended STEM Scouts or 4H clubs where the mentors introduced me to a variety of topics like forensics, water contaminants, building bridges, cleaning oil, coding, 3D printing, and several other subjects,” she shares.

 

Most of Gitanjali’s extended family lives in India. “I visit my grandparents or they come here very often. I have several friends at my grandfather’s place in Hyderabad. However, this year has been different due to COVID. I am looking forward to a visiting soon in 2021,” the young girl says.

She reads whatever she can find on Nobel laureate Dr. Marie Curie, and says, “That’s where most of my inspiration came from.” Has technology been her favourite field of study thus far, or are there other subjects that interest her, we ask.  “Technology and product design concepts interest me. I also take marketing and entrepreneurship classes and those interest me too,” says the young girl. And what about upcoming projects? I have just begun an attempt to find a novel way to detect parasitic contaminants in potable water using genetic engineering. While I have some ideas and hypotheses, it is just a start and I have a long way to go,” she shares.

 

Tags: gitanjali rao, time magazine
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Life

Picture used for representational purpose only

The healing touch

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya wins hearts

Giorgia Andriani wearing Diseno

Pants-free style

Bizzare bag that looks like a subway sandwich

Twitter in splits over a $1,170 Baguette

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham