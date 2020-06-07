Sunday, Jun 07, 2020 | Last Update : 06:24 PM IST

75th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

247,115

8,048

Recovered

118,695

3,712

Deaths

6,947

223

Maharashtra8296837390254 Tamil Nadu3017216395254 Delhi2633410315708 Gujarat19119130111190 Rajasthan100847359218 Uttar Pradesh97335648257 Madhya Pradesh89965878384 West Bengal73032912366 Karnataka5213197359 Bihar4598223329 Andhra Pradesh4460264073 Haryana3597120924 Telangana34961710123 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala180876216 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Life, More Features

COVID-19 dead body disposal team: The guys we forgot to shower petals on

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Jun 7, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2020, 3:40 pm IST

They're the guys who accompany the victims on their final journey

The Covid-19 dead body disposal team
 The Covid-19 dead body disposal team

Hyderabad: Stationed in the out-patient block of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, these 15 young men get the jitters each time there is a COVID-19 death. They have been living their worst nightmare since the outbreak of the pandemic, spending hours alongside dead bodies while carrying out their high-risk job of transporting bodies from the morgue to wherever they are disposed of.

For the bravehearts in the Covid Dead Body Disposal team, who have so far accomplished their task despite the odds, the fast approaching monsoon is another challenge coming their way, which could end up making their difficult job even worse.

''The rain will dampen the wooden pyre, making it difficult for the body to burn and the wet surface is another hassle. Performing last rites in open areas without a shed or a cover during rainfall will be a major hurdle. For burials, excavating a grave in a downpour is impossible. Moreover, we do not have the option of electric crematoriums as local residents are against it fearing spread of the virus,'' a team member, requesting anonymity, told Deccan Chronicle.

Presently, the last rites of COVID-19 victims are being performed at undisclosed locations. Summer was making the task less difficult. The monsoon is another matter.

One of the strategies is to store the COVID-19 bodies longer in the mortuary on the days when it rains heavily and wait for it to stop. But the concern is that several bodies might get accumulated. Going by the number of COVID-19 deaths everyday, the team expects the numbers to rise in the days to come. ''More deaths will lead to storage of more bodies which means more delays,'' he said. Telangana has so far witnessed 105 COVID-19 deaths. 

Presently, the body disposal team sprays and sanitizes an area up to 40 feet around the place where the last rites are performed. For burials, the workers dig eight feet, which is mandatory as per the norms for COVID bodies. One family member is allowed to witness the last rites from a distance of 100 m.

''All through, we wear PPE kits and masks while the ambulance used to transport the bodies is sanitised several times a day,'' informs the official adding that they are firming up the strategies for the rainy season. About five ambulances are at their disposal to transport bodies.

While officials refuse to say what salaries are paid to the team, it is learnt that they are paid between Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 or even more depending on the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Tags: covid-19 dead bodies, covid burial, coronavirus fatalities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From Life

A European study also attributed this increased susceptibility in men to the presence of a strong biomarker called the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2), the gene located on the X-Chromosome

Men, the weaker sex

Representational image

Follow these simple habits to stay Covid-19-free

Representational image

Masks are the new fashion statement

The advertisement that people found demeaning

Kent Ro advt Blatantly demeaning

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham