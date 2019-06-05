Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

Life, More Features

We accept plastic waste as fee: Assam school's unique initiative is need of the hour

THE ASIAN AGE. | DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 4:00 pm IST

The Assamese couple has given new meaning to plastic waste and has redefined the educational parameters.

Akshar Forum was started in 2016, with the main objective of eradicating poverty and addressing the issue of unemployment. (Photo: Instagram)
 Akshar Forum was started in 2016, with the main objective of eradicating poverty and addressing the issue of unemployment. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Living in an era, where environmental degradation is witnessing its worst form, ‘green couple goals’ needs to be the next big trend; Parmita Sarma and Mazin Mukhtar are the trendsetters.

The Assamese couple has given new meaning to plastic waste and has redefined the educational parameters. In a school founded by them, waste plastic is the building block of the students and to a sustainable planet.

Situated at the outskirts of Guwahati, ‘Akshar Forum’ accepts waste plastic from students as their fee. Students coming from five nearby villages, collect single-use plastic from their households and stuff them into plastic bottles to create ‘eco-bricks’.

"These eco-bricks are used to create various structures, we are also planning to construct toilets and pathways made of eco-bricks. These are stout structures and avoid the creation of muddy roads during monsoon," Parmita Sarma said.

InstagramInstagram

Akshar Forum was started in 2016, with the main objective of eradicating poverty and addressing the issue of unemployment.

''The only way to end the cycle of poverty is through education... We identified that many young children of these villages were either sitting idle or working at factories to support their families. So we started this model of education for poor children who can't afford to go to school,'' Parmita said.

InstagramInstagram

At Akshar, a student learns and earns. Akshar employs older students as teachers for younger students. Moreover, they also enrol for vocational training programs so that they can sharpen their skills and build productive lives for themselves.

"Most of our students are children of daily wage earners, with this model they can also support their families," Parmita said. She further adds, "At Vocational training, we work on the skills that will never get obsolete, like carpentry, machine repairing etc. We have also started Akshar recycling centre, animal care centre."

The school not only provides free education but also free uniform, food and pick and drop service too.

"Initially, we encountered that the attendance record of students was low. When we probed the reason, we got to know that the problem was not with them, but with their parents. They had to leave early and hence were not able to drop them to school. Often, students were too young to walk alone to reach the Akshar," Parmita explained.

InstagramInstagram

Akshar started with 20 students and now they have 110. However, the story of this successful model wasn’t smooth. It was difficult to mould the stubborn mindset of people.

"Pitching and convincing parents to send their kids to our school was hard… In a government school, they provide them with rice and other incentives, but we did not have much money to lure them," Parmita said.

"We had to go door to door to persuade them. After 6 months of relentless efforts, we were able to gain their trust and now they only share about Akshar to other people," Parmita added. Last time, Akshar managed to get funding from ‘Oil India Limited’, however, despite the cash crunch Parmita is confident of the sustainability of her initiative.

"Our main focus would be to stretch Akshar to the government schools. Our mission is to reform 100 government schools in 5 years… We are also planning to start Akshar fellowship… Our approach to education is offbeat. Class bifurcation is not on the basis of age, but depends on the skills and knowledge of the students," Parmita Sarma said.

Tags: parmita sarma, akshar forum, world environment day, plastic pollution, sustainability
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Life

Around 250 children participated in an event called 'Climategiri'. It was a non-violent protest to make people aware of the dire situation that the earth is in today. (Photo: ANI)

Children convey hard-hitting message this World Environment Day

Pride Month is celebrated every year in the month of June to recognise the impact LGBT people have had in the world. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

Several marine species and their habitats will benefit from the creation of this 'blue belt'. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

The results revealed that children who participated consistently from ages 6 to 10 showed fewer instances of those factors at age 12 than their counterparts who did not engage in physical activity in a consistent way. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Kids who play sports are less prone to emotional stress

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Narendra Modi sends his wishes to Team India for World Cup 2019

2

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

3

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

4

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

5

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham