Google celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ

To celebrate 50 years of Pride Google unveils a doodle slideshow.

New Delhi: Google on Tuesday unveiled a doodle slideshow celebrating 50 years of Pride to take viewers on a five-decade-long journey of Pride history, encompassing the growth and evolution of the international Pride parade.

"The Pride Parade is a symbol of celebration and liberation for the entire LGBTQ+ community. From its early days of activism on Christopher Street in New York City to the worldwide celebrations of today, it has empowered and given voice to a bright and vibrant community," says Nate Swinehart, the brain behind the slideshow.

The movement dates back to 1969 in New York when lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning persons clashed following a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar at Christopher Street. This riot fuelled further protests and led to LGBT pride marches being organised on a much larger public scale.

On November 2, 1969, Craig Rodwell, his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy and Linda Rhodes proposed the first pride march to be held in New York City by way of a resolution at the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organisations (ERCHO) meeting in Philadelphia. Protests which began since then pioneered the Pride movement and it spread across boundaries.

June is considered as 'LGBT Pride Month' to commemorate the Stonewall riots of 1969. Many pride events are held during this month to recognise the impact LGBT people have had the world over.