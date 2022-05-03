Tuesday, May 03, 2022 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

  Life   More Features  03 May 2022  Elon Musk makes first public appearance at Met Gala post Twitter takeover
Life, More Features

Elon Musk makes first public appearance at Met Gala post Twitter takeover

ANI
Published : May 3, 2022, 11:01 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2022, 11:01 am IST

The 50-year-old entrepreneur walked the Met Gala carpet with his supermodel mother Maye Musk, 74

Elon Musk along with his mother Maye Musk at Met Gala (Twitter)
 Elon Musk along with his mother Maye Musk at Met Gala (Twitter)

Washington: Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been talk of the town ever since he bought Twitter for USD 44 billion, surprised everyone by making an appearance at fashion event - Met Gala 2022.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur walked the Met Gala carpet with his supermodel mother Maye Musk, 74.

 

He arrived at the event wearing a classic black tuxedo with coattails and a matching bow tie. Maye also kept her look elegant with an ankle-length burgundy velvet dress, sparkly strapped heels, long pearls, and a regal gold clutch, People reported.

Elon also shared his goals for Twitter while speaking to Vogue at Met Gala.

"Assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible," Elon said, adding that he would like to "have the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting, entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."

Twitter is set to become a privately owned firm with the completion of takeover, expected by the end of this year.

 

Tags: elon musk, met gala 2022
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From Life

Elon Musk (File image)

Elon Musk on fun trail says 'buying Coca Cola next'

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has revealed that she has suffered from migraines on and off the court for nearly 20 years. (By Arrangement)

Migraine on the rise

While the consequences of climate change on health have been researched over the years and widely accepted, its impact on mental health is not yet well-established or studied adequately — but the situation is changing. (By Arrangement)

Coping with mental health in times of global warming

Namita Piparaiya, yoga and ayurveda lifestyle specialist and founder, Yoganama. (Twitter)

Cloudy to Clear

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham