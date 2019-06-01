Saturday, Jun 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:44 PM IST

Life, More Features

The future is here in the form of biodegradable cutlery

AFP
Published : Jun 1, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Jun 1, 2019, 12:04 pm IST

You can have your plate and eat it too, says Polish inventor.

Biodegradable plates, made of wheat bran and cassava were invented by a Polish scientist to reduce plastic waste. (Photo: AFP)
 Biodegradable plates, made of wheat bran and cassava were invented by a Polish scientist to reduce plastic waste. (Photo: AFP)

Warsaw: Polish inventor and entrepreneur Jerzy Wysocki catches a brown plate, still warm, as it drops out of a machine and he begins to eat the crunchy, fibrous tableware.

"A pork chop will always be more delicious on this wheat bran plate than on plastic," says Wysocki with a big grin at the Biotrem factory in Zambrow in northeast Poland. Taking a bite, the plate does not have much of a flavour. It calls to mind dry cereal flakes or maybe what you would imagine cardboard to taste like. But Wysocki says what matters is the tableware is biodegradable.

The sexagenarian invented the plate some 15 years ago, and today Biotrem makes around 15 million of them a year. That figure could soon skyrocket thanks to a decision by the European Union to ban plastic plates and cutlery starting in 2021.

A son and grandson of millers, Wysocki got the idea for the tableware when he was looking to use up the leftovers of flour production, which take up a lot of space. But he says he is also driven by the desire to help a good cause, "because the amount of rubbish that pollutes oceans is huge and frightening."

"To make the plates, we only use wheat bran, which we compress at a precise pressure point and temperature, using a machine made specifically for that purpose," he explains.

Eco-conscious clients

Biotrem CEO Malgorzata Then acknowledges, of course, that at 15 euro cents (17 US cents) a pop or 20 percent more for exports, wheat bran plates are more expensive than their plastic counterparts.

But "the current price of plastic doesn't factor in the environmental cost, that of recycling and marine pollution," she adds. At first, the company targeted clients who were environmentally inclined as well as restaurants and hotels that wanted to offer something original.

"Now, with the measures taken by the EU, even clients who are uninformed about the environment are forced to take an interest in biodegradable products," Then said. Biotrem distributes the plates in Europe, Asia, North America and Australia. The client Down Under had asked that they check whether earthworms would like the taste, they do. "These aren't huge amounts, but they're enough for us to be optimistic about the future," Wysocki says.

The rosy outlook is backed by the prospect of greater output leading to a drop in the price. Also, it should be possible to harness the same technology to make plates out of corn, barley, oats, cassava and even algae.

"With cassava, the first tests turned out really well and we already have a small group of interested clients," Wysocki adds.

Biotrem is hoping to expand its offer to edible boxes for takeaway meals and catering. The research is already at a fairly advanced stage: the only thing left to do is to make the boxes more resistant to liquid and heat.

Biodegradable cutlery

You do not have to eat the plate or its packaging to be a friend of the environment. In favourable weather conditions, with a little humidity, wheat bran products decompose after a month, or even after two weeks if there is rain.

The Biotrem crew are not the only ones in Poland stepping up to the front line of the war on plastic. Researchers in the chemistry department of the Gdansk University of Technology have developed a way to make biodegradable cutlery out of potato starch. The forks, spoons and knives are even safe for sea creatures to eat.

"We are the only ones so far to have tested the biodegradability of our products on living aquatic organisms and it looks like this cutlery is safe for the environment," professor Helena Janik told AFP.

According to Robert Bajko, who sells the university's innovations to entrepreneurs, the cutlery does not require any complex technology or a huge investment. Anyone in the plastic industry can get started "overnight," he enthuses.

Tags: biodegradable cutlery, environment friendly, potato starch

Latest From Life

Paternal smoking during pregnancy can program epigenetic modifications in important immune system genes - and that these modifications are associated with an increased risk of childhood asthma. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Paternal smoking can trigger childhood asthma

Calderón, 91, is the last person to speak the millennia-old ancestral Yámana language of the indigenous Yagán community. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

91 year-old Cristina Calderón fighting to keep ancient language alive

The research takes a closer look at the impact parenting style has on telomere succession. The way someone is raised seems to tell a story that is intertwined with their genetics. (Photo; Representational/Pixabay)

Parenting style associated with child’s health

The study stated that vomiting, laxative use, diet pill, and fasting are among the most common ways to control weight. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Using dating apps can result in weight gain

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata’s Bethune College introduces ‘Humanity’ as religion in admission form

2

Futuristic Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with radical design leaks

3

Florida man posed as Saudi royal for 3 decades, gets 18 years jail

4

Lab-grown insect meat to be a delicacy?

5

Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham