Why Scalp Health Is Driving Haircare Trends, With Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets at the Core

Haircare, much like skincare, has gone through its own phase of excess. More products, more steps, more promises. But somewhere along the way, there’s been a quiet shift. It’s no longer just about how hair looks on the outside, smooth, shiny, styled, but about what’s happening underneath. With rising concerns around hair fall, thinning, and long-term damage, people are starting to pay closer attention to the scalp.

For years, most routines focused on quick fixes. A serum for shine, a mask for smoothness, something to tame frizz before stepping out. And while these worked in the moment, they rarely addressed the bigger picture. Now, there’s a growing awareness that healthy hair doesn’t really start with the strands, it starts at the root.

This change in thinking feels more intentional. Instead of constantly adding more to their routine, people are beginning to simplify. The focus is shifting towards understanding what actually works and sticking with it. This is also where newer approaches like the Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets range come in with their latest offering that returns to the roots of Ayurveda. Inspired by traditional Vidhis, the meticulous preparation methods described in ancient texts, it shifts the focus from just what goes into a product to how it is crafted, staying faithful to processes designed to maximise effectiveness.

As Dr Hariprasad V.R explains, “In Ayurveda, the method of preparation plays a very important role. It is not just about the ingredients, but how they are processed that determines how effective the product will be.”

In many ways, this isn’t new. Ayurveda has always taken a scalp-first approach to haircare. The idea has been simple, nourish the roots, and the rest will follow. Ingredients like Bhringaraja, Fenugreek (Methika), and Coconut (Narikela) have been part of traditional routines for generations, known for supporting scalp health and improving hair strength over time. Hibiscus and Curry Leaf, too, have long been used to care for hair in a more consistent, gradual way.

But what often gets overlooked is that Ayurveda is not just about the ingredients themselves. It’s also about how they are prepared. Traditional processes, or Vidhis, play a key role in bringing out the best in these ingredients. They are not simply mixed together, but carefully processed to improve how well they work.

Methods like Taila Paaka Vidhi and Aditya Paaka Vidhi are designed to ensure that the ingredients retain their strength and are better absorbed. It’s a slower, more deliberate way of formulating products, one that focuses on effectiveness over immediacy. And that’s exactly what seems to be resonating today. People are not just looking for products that promise results, but for ones that feel reliable, easy to use, and worth sticking with.

The Himalaya Ayurveda Secrets range incorporates ingredients such as Bhringaraja, Fenugreek, Narikela, Hibiscus and Curry Leaf in haircare formulations inspired by Ayurvedic Vidhis, including the Repairing Shampoo and Hair Growth Oil, bringing focus to formulations rooted in tradition and efficacy. The shampoo, crafted using Taila Paaka Vidhi, helps repair damaged hair, leaving it stronger and smoother, while the oil, made using Aditya Paaka Vidhi, supports new hair growth and helps renew damaged hair, reinforcing efficacy-led communication.

As awareness grows, scalp care is no longer a niche concept, it is becoming the foundation of modern haircare. Consumers are recognising that stronger, healthier hair is not built overnight, but through consistent care that starts at th e root.

In a space often driven by fast results and constant experimentation, this shift towards scalp-first routines signals a more thoughtful way of approaching haircare, one that values balance, patience, and long-term results.

Disclaimer: No Asian Age journalist was involved in creating this content. The group also takes no responsibility for this content.