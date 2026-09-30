Health Insurance Premiums Keep Rising. Are Claim Payouts Keeping Up?

Claim payouts have not grown at the same pace as premium increases. Your actual coverage in real rupees is shrinking even as you pay more each year. Over the last five years, hospital costs and medical inflation have outpaced both premium growth and claim payout increases, widening the gap between what you pay and what insurers actually cover.

What's Driving the Premium Increases?

Health insurance premiums rise because hospitals charge more every year. Medical inflation in India runs at 8 to 15 percent annually, pushing up the cost of treatments, medicines, and hospital stays. Your premiums increase to cover these higher bills.

But here is the problem: hospitals are raising prices faster than insurance companies are raising payouts. Hospital prices have risen to an index of 170 over two decades, while insurance premiums rose only to 138 in the same period. This gap is the core issue.

Insurance companies face their own pressure. Regulators cap how much profit insurers can make. But hospitals face no such caps. So when hospitals raise prices, insurers cannot raise payouts proportionally without raising your premiums even higher.

Are Payouts Keeping Up With Inflation?

No. In real terms, your coverage is shrinking.

A procedure that cost 50,000 rupees in 2018 costs 80,000 rupees in 2025. Your plan payout may have grown from 35,000 rupees to 45,000 rupees. But the gap between what you are covered for and what the hospital actually charges grew from 15,000 rupees to 35,000 rupees. You are paying more out of your own pocket.

The numbers tell the story. Over 52 percent of policyholders experienced premium increases of more than 25 percent in the last 12 months. But claim payouts did not rise that fast. This is why your out-of-pocket costs are climbing faster than your coverage.

Insurance companies pay out a claim settlement ratio of 80 to 90 percent on average. That means for every 100 rupees of your claim, insurers pay 80 to 90. You pay the rest.

Why Aren't Claim Payouts Growing Faster?

Insurance companies cannot raise payouts as fast as hospital costs rise without raising your premiums even more. Regulators do not allow insurers to keep unlimited profits. But hospitals can set their own prices with few restrictions.

This creates an imbalance. Hospital profit margins are consistently higher than insurance company margins. Insurers respond by tightening claim approvals, adding exclusions, and raising deductibles on new plans. Your premium covers a bigger hospital bill, but the actual payout per claim stays roughly flat.

What Does This Mean for Your Coverage?

Your real coverage is shrinking. A plan that protected you fully five years ago now leaves you exposed.

- Claim settlement ratios of 80 to 90 percent mean you pay 10 to 20 percent from your pocket.

- New plans have higher deductibles to keep premiums affordable, shifting costs to you.

- Exclusions for pre-existing conditions, waiting periods, and specific treatments are becoming more common.

How To Protect Yourself

- Increase your coverage amount every 3 years. A plan worth 5 lakh rupees bought in 2019 is under-covered today. Check your sum insured and raise it on renewal, even if premiums go up.

- Understand what your policy excludes. Read the fine print. New plans often have higher deductibles or exclude specific treatments to keep premiums lower. The gaps hide in the exclusions.

- Plan for out-of-pocket costs even with health insurance coverage. Expect to pay 20 to 30 percent of treatment costs out of your own pocket. Build an emergency medical fund.

- Consider a supplementary health insurance plan. A 1 lakh rupee supplementary plan costs 2,000 to 3,000 rupees yearly and fills gaps in your main plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Should I buy a higher coverage amount to stay protected?

Yes. Buy 1.5 times more cover than your current plan every 3 to 4 years. A 5 lakh rupee plan needs to become 7.5 lakh rupees by 2028.

Q2: Are some insurers paying out more than others?

Smaller insurers approve more claims because they have fewer cost-control rules. Large insurers reject more often. Check claim settlement ratios before buying.

Q3: Will I get all my money back if I am hospitalized?

Unlikely. Most policies cover 70 to 80 percent of the bill. Check your policy payment terms and deductible.

Q4: Is it worth buying a supplementary health insurance plan?

Yes, if you live in a high-cost city or have family health history. A 1 lakh rupee supplementary plan costs 2,000 to 3,000 rupees yearly and closes gaps in your main plan.

Q5: Can I claim if the hospital bill exceeds my plan limit?

Not fully. You will pay the difference. This is why increasing coverage every few years matters.

Key Takeaways

- Premiums rise faster than payouts do. Hospital costs and medical inflation are outpacing claim payout growth, so your real coverage shrinks each year.

- Plan payouts cover less of the bill today than five years ago. What your insurer pays stays roughly flat in rupees; the hospital bill grows. The gap is your problem.

- Increase your coverage amount regularly. Review your plan every 3 years and raise the sum insured to match inflation. It is the main way to keep pace.

-Expect to pay 20 to 30 percent out of pocket. No health insurance plan covers 100 percent. Budget for co-pays, deductibles, and costs beyond your plan limits.