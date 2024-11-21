A Handful of Almonds a Day to stay healthy

In today’s fast-paced world, achieving a balanced, healthy lifestyle has become increasingly difficult, leading to a rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), these lifestyle diseases claim six million lives annually in India, with chronic illnesses projected to cost the country $6 trillion by 2030. Poor dietary choices are a major contributor to this health crisis.

During the discussion, the seasoned nutritionist emphasized the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and incorporating natural foods like almonds for optimal health. She highlighted that almonds are rich in 15 essential nutrients, offering numerous health benefits such as blood sugar control, weight management, and reduced LDL and total cholesterol levels. The discussion also referenced the Dietary Guidelines for Indians by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), which recommend including nuts like almonds not only as a healthy snack but as an important source of plant protein in a balanced diet.

Furthermore, the celebrity shared her approach to managing a demanding schedule, which includes prioritizing nutrient-dense foods like almonds, meal planning, and regular yoga and meditation.

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy said "Many people struggle with lifestyle diseases due to their hectic and erratic lifestyles. To manage health in today's fast-paced world, I recommend adopting a balanced approach to nutrition by prioritizing natural foods like almonds over ultra-processed options. Rich in protein, healthy fats, and dietary fiber, almonds help with weight management by keeping you fuller for longer. Regular consumption of almonds supports blood sugar control, heart health, and glowing skin. Making mindful food choices is essential for maintaining health and achieving balance amid a hectic schedule.”

Popular Actress Vani Bhojan, said, “Working in the entertainment industry means keeping up with a fast-paced schedule while looking my best on camera. I believe a combination of exercise and diet is essential. Natural foods, especially almonds, have been a game changer for me—a habit my mother instilled in me from childhood. Almonds are now a staple in my breakfast and snacks, helping me avoid unhealthy snacking options and improve my skin health, which is crucial in my profession. Munching on almonds keeps my energy high throughout the day while embracing a healthy lifestyle.”

Overall, the session highlighted the importance of incorporating nutrient-dense, natural foods like a handful of almonds into daily routines to foster overall well-being. By prioritizing nutrition, individuals can strengthen their resilience and achieve a healthier balance in today’s fast-paced world.