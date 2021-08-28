Saturday, Aug 28, 2021 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

  Life   Health  28 Aug 2021  Covid affects GI system, says specialist from New York
Life, Health

Covid affects GI system, says specialist from New York

THE ASIAN AGE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published : Aug 28, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2021, 9:57 am IST

About 8–15 percent of Coronavirus patients can have GI symptoms

The virus is known to persist in the GI tract despite clearance of the virus from upper airways and lungs. (Twitter)
 The virus is known to persist in the GI tract despite clearance of the virus from upper airways and lungs. (Twitter)

Patients recovering from Coronavirus infection have been reporting issues with their digestive system, including diarrhoea, cramps, nausea, and acid reflux.
In a tête-à-tête with Deccan Chronicle, Dr. Jasbir Makker, gastroenterology specialist from Bronx Care Hospital New York, informs people about the Dos & Don’ts for patients recovering from Covid-19.

Q. How prevalent are GI symptoms among Covid patients?

 

A. About 8–15 percent of Coronavirus patients can have GI symptoms. Diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and taste, and abdominal pain are the key symptoms. But some may even have acid reflux and GI bleeding.

Q. How long will the virus last in the GI System?

A. Faecal samples remain positive for average 12.5 days after negative testing. However, a study in China revealed viral shedding in stool of a child for more than 70 days after the onset of illness.

Q. How does GI system get affected?

A. The virus enters the host GI tract cells via interaction between spike protein and angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor. Infectivity of this virus isolated from stool samples has not been conclusively established though.

 

Q. Would recovery from Covid-19 infection mean that GI is cured?

A. The virus is known to persist in the GI tract despite clearance of the virus from upper airways and lungs. In some cases, the virus persists in gastrointestinal tract for about two to three months after recovery.

Q. Can there be long-term effects of Coronavirus on GI system?

A. Patients experience new, returning, or ongoing GI symptoms four or more weeks after first being infected with the virus. So far, acid reflux, abdominal pain, difficulty swallowing and diarrhoea have been reported as long-term effects.

Q. Is there any difference in treatment of GI symptoms owing to Covid and other causes?

 

A. No difference.

Q. How to take care of Coronavirus patients with GI?

A. First, recognise GI symptoms in a patient as a sign of Covid. Send these patients for early testing. During illness, drink adequate fluids and take sufficient rest. After recovery, take frequent small energy-dense meals for initial four weeks to regain lost weight and strength.

Q. How should Covid GI be dealt with?

A. Infected patients should use a separate toilet. Family members must strictly avoid this toilet. Sanitize the toilet seat after each use.

Tags: dr. jasbir makker, coronavirus infection, bronx care hospital, gi symptoms, angiotensin-converting enzyme, gastrointestinal tract issues

Latest From Life

Those lagging in PsyCap characteristics drifted to maladaptive behaviours and exhibited a high perception of stress. (Photo: PTI/TRepresentational)

Research suggests positive state of mind may be antidote for working in pandemic

Around half of patients discharged from hospital for Covid still suffer from at least one persistent symptom -- most often fatigue or muscle weakness -- after 12 months. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID symptoms last a year for many patients: study

In comparison to mild and moderate symptomatic individuals, asymptomatic primary individuals were much less likely to transmit COVID to close contacts. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19 most transmissible 2 days before, 3 days after symptoms appear: Study

Men are more likely to be concerned about financial consequences from COVID-19 while women report greater fear and more negative expectations about health-related outcomes. (Photo: Representational/ANI)

Men and women differ in fear, risk perception during COVID

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham