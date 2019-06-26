Wednesday, Jun 26, 2019 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

Life, Health

Agricultural labour detrimental to women’s health

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2019, 3:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2019, 3:55 pm IST

Women's unaccounted labour behind malnutrition in India: Study

This new research examines how social identity, seasonality and context shape women's agricultural work, as well as food intakes and feeding practices. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 This new research examines how social identity, seasonality and context shape women's agricultural work, as well as food intakes and feeding practices. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

London: Indian women's unaccounted contribution in agricultural work has a detrimental impact on the nutrition levels of the households, leading to malnutrition among children, a study suggests.

According to the research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK, recognition of Indian women's roles in both agriculture and domestic work is key to improving household nutrition outcomes. The research concludes women's work in agriculture potentially has a negative impact on household nutrition, through a combination of reduced time for care work and seasonal energy deficits.

In most of rural India, women work as agricultural and family farm labourers, in addition to performing nearly all the childcare and household duties. Often men have gone to work in urban areas, leaving women to balance agricultural and household work. Longer working hours for women or increased work intensity can have detrimental effects on their own health and, in turn, their ability to care for their children. This leads to poor child and household-level nutrition.

 The research, published in the journal Feminist Economics, examines the intersections of gender with other forms of social identity and inequality. In India, class, caste and ethnicity play important roles in shaping access to resources, especially land. Those structural factors also determine women's agency, social norms around appropriate behaviour, notions of care and food cultures.

"This new research examines how social identity, seasonality and context shape women's agricultural work, as well as food intakes and feeding practices," said Nitya Rao, a professor at UEA. "Women's agricultural work could potentially have negative outcomes, especially for the young child whose nutrition depends more on the mother's time for breastfeeding and supplementary feeding," said Rao.

The research draws on primary data from 12 villages in two Indian districts, Wardha in Maharashtra and Koraput in Odisha between 2014-2016. The study villages comprise a mix of castes and ethnicities, all with distinctive cultures and livelihoods, from land-owning cultivators to landless groups who survive by engaging in wage labour. Malnutrition is high in both areas, with near or more than 50 per cent of children underweight. In both regions, women account for nearly all the household work, such as bathing and feeding children, washing clothes and collecting water.

In Wardha, women harvest cotton manually, but the semi-arid region has reported severe agrarian distress over the past decade. Moreover, the smell of cotton and cotton dust causes headaches and leaves workers with no appetite or desire to cook or eat, which has implications for the rest of the household.

In Koraput, located in the semi-humid tropics, literacy rates and other human development indicators are low. People in this region work close to 13 hours a day on an average. This results in sleep deprivation, especially during the peak agricultural seasons of planting and harvesting. Rao said in order to improve women's lives and household nutrition and health outcomes, policies need to be context-specific, taking into consideration factors such as caste and location.

Regardless, though, policies must aim to reduce the time and effort of women's agricultural work. "The lack of attention to women's time as a key factor in child nutrition outcomes is perhaps the main reason for the persistence of poor nutritional outcomes despite economic growth," said Rao.

Tags: women labourers, malnutriton, agricultural labour

Latest From Life

A person can be exposed to triclosan via consumer products, like soaps, hand sanitisers, toothpaste, and mouthwash and contaminated water. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Chemicals in everyday products can up risk of osteoporosis

Sleep deprivation impairs memory and problem-solving skills and decreases attention span. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Keep your phone away for a good night’s sleep

The advantage of keeping it in prominent display is that it makes customers comfortable to approach them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

What’s all the fuss about sex toys in Mumbai?

The incredible fabric fountain led the gaze of guests inside the Ecole des Beaux-Arts on to a line of frozen human mannequins decked in dramatic A-line doll costumes. (Photo: AP)

Co-ed styles star in Paris Fashion Week

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Time-lapse video shows Chennai’s Puzhal lake drying up in months

2

Saudi Arabia's new US Ambassador is a Princess with an impossible job

3

This is the future of smartphones and it’s not Apple iPhone 11

4

Realme to blow market wide open with 64MP quad-camera smartphone

5

High-resolution iPhone 11 images surface; we can’t wait for it to become a reality

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham