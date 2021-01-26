Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

  Life   Health  25 Jan 2021  Going back to school may impact children psychologically: Experts
Life, Health

Going back to school may impact children psychologically: Experts

THE ASIAN AGE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published : Jan 26, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2021, 4:35 am IST

The sudden switch to online classes was the first to take a psychological toll on students and now the shift back to physical classes

Kids going to school, even with the consent of parents, could resist the sudden shift and some could even develop symptoms of anxiety, due to the fear of virus and a new system put in place at school campuses, psychology experts opined. (Representational Image/AA)
  Kids going to school, even with the consent of parents, could resist the sudden shift and some could even develop symptoms of anxiety, due to the fear of virus and a new system put in place at school campuses, psychology experts opined. (Representational Image/AA)

HYDERABAD: The sudden switch to online classes was the first to take a psychological toll on students and now the shift back to physical classes, approaching exams and the pressure to complete 70 per cent syllabus in about 90 days will push students down the edge, child psychologists have cautioned.

Kids going to school, even with the consent of parents, could resist the sudden shift and some could even develop symptoms of anxiety, due to the fear of virus and a new system put in place at school campuses, psychology experts opined.

 

"It took at least four-five months for students to get accustomed to online classes, which eventually uprooted the normal schedule. This has also led to a sense of monotony and complacency in the home environment. To uproot them from the home atmosphere could lead to anxiety in some children, and lack of motivation to adjust to the school environment'', said consultant clinical psychologist Dr Srikanth Goggi.

Dr Mothukuri Ramchander, Telangana Psychologists Association State President, echoed similar views, adding that it is upon the teachers to ease the mindset of the students.

Amid the rush to complete a bulk of syllabus while racing against time, they should ensure that students are given psychological lessons to boost their motivational levels, he said.

 

He added that these tendencies are likely to affect their performance in exams as well. He urged parents not to pressurise children into mugging lessons, and focus on easy study techniques.

Another psychologist, Dr Ramakrishna Tanikella, said that the parents, teachers and school managements will need to educate children on maintaining Covid protocol once schools reopen. "More than studies or exams, the importance at this point should be on keeping kids safe at school", he said.

Tags: online classes, student mental health, physical classes, workload, child psychologists

Latest From Life

While global temperatures are already up by 1ºC, the temperature rise in India indicates increasing heat waves. (Representational Image/AFP)

Meteorologists forecast heat waves for ensuing summer

FORBIDDEN RICE SWEET RISOTTO

Black gold on the platter

Bernie Sanders (Image source: Twitter @marcaross)

Bernie Sanders spawns splash of memes with inaugural attire

Adding value to home

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham