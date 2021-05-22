Saturday, May 22, 2021 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

  Life   Health  22 May 2021  'Early diagnosis of Mucormycosis critical, use steroid only after consulting doctors'
Life, Health

'Early diagnosis of Mucormycosis critical, use steroid only after consulting doctors'

ANI
Published : May 22, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2021, 12:55 pm IST

The Union Health Ministry wrote to all the states, UTs advising them to review their preparedness for black fungus prevention and control

Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said that early diagnosis of Mucormycosis is critical and people should not take steroid without consulting doctors. (ANI)
 Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said that early diagnosis of Mucormycosis is critical and people should not take steroid without consulting doctors. (ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, across the country, Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar said that early diagnosis of Mucormycosis is critical and people should not take steroid without consulting doctors.

Dr Suresh told ANI that the black fungus can be detected in people whose immunity is very weak or is taking steroids in large quantities.

 

"There are 12-13 patients of black fungus at LNJP, out of these, most patients have type 2 diabetes. They took steroids continuously for 20-22 days. People should take steroids only if prescribed by doctors. The steroid should not be used for more than 10 days during COVID treatment," Dr Suresh said.

To prevent black fungus, he said that mortified oxygen should be used during the COVID-19 treatment and people should keep a check on their blood sugar level.

"The treatment of black fungus can continue for 1-1.5 months. Hence early diagnosis is critical. Many-a-times, the patients have to go through the surgery as a fungal wall is created. Black fungus is very dangerous as it can affect our eyes, brain and blood vessels," Dr Suresh said.

 

"Fungus grows in cramped and humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house and wash your masks daily," he said.

Dr Suresh further said that White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus.

"The treatment of White fungus can be easily treated," he added.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote to all the states and union territories (UTs) advising them to review their preparedness for black fungus prevention and control, as well as hygiene and sanitation in hospitals.

Earlier, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria had also informed that uncontrolled diabetes with COVID can also predispose to the development of Mucormycosis.

 

Tags: black fungus, dr suresh kumar, diagnosis of mucormycosis, blood sugar level, early diagnosis is critical
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Life

PHE estimates also indicate that the vaccination programme has prevented around 39,100 hospitalisations in those aged 65 years and over in England. (AFP)

Two doses of AstraZeneca COVID shots 85-90 per cent effective: Public Health England

A girl wearing a mask walks near India Gate in New Delhi. A high number of children and adolescents are contracting the novel coronavirus in the second wave (Photo: PTI)

Paediatricians sound alert about Covid among children

Sugar levels are not checked in 80 percent of the cases as the treatment is at home. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

High sugar levels add to Covid side effects

The experts opined that currently most people are struggling from depression, anxiety, panic attacks and OCD. (Representational Image)

Covid fears leading to anxiety, mental stress

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham