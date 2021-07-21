Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  Life   Health  21 Jul 2021  Two-thirds of Indians have coronavirus antibodies, survey shows
Life, Health

Two-thirds of Indians have coronavirus antibodies, survey shows

REUTERS
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 11:16 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 11:16 am IST

About 400 million of India's 1.4 billion people did not have antibodies, the survey showed

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the CSMT station in Mumbai, July 19, 2021. (PTI)
  A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the CSMT station in Mumbai, July 19, 2021. (PTI)

Two-thirds of India's population have antibodies against the coronavirus, according to data released on Tuesday from a survey of 29,000 people across the nation conducted in June and July.

The fourth national blood serum survey which tests for antibodies, known as a sero survey, included 8,691 children aged 6-17 years for the first time. Half of them were seropositive.

 

The survey showed 67.6% of adults were seropositive, while more than 62% of adults were unvaccinated. As of July, just over 8% of eligible adult Indians had received two vaccine doses.

About 400 million of India's 1.4 billion people did not have antibodies, the survey showed.

India's daily cases have fallen to four-month lows after a second-wave that crippled the healthcare system. But experts have warned the authorities against swiftly reopening cities and voiced concerns about overcrowding at tourist sites.

"The second wave is still persisting. The danger of new outbreaks is very much there," Vinod Kumar Paul, a top government adviser, told a news conference.

 

"One out of three, wherever you are, ... is still vulnerable and therefore the pandemic is no way over," he said.

The study also surveyed 7,252 healthcare workers and found 85% had antibodies, with one in 10 unvaccinated.

Last month, data showed at least half of under-18s in India's financial capital of Mumbai were exposed to COVID-19 and had antibodies against it.

Some experts have said a third wave could hit children. Mumbai has joined other cities in building huge paediatric wards in preparation.

Tags: coronavirus anti-bodies, sero survey, seropositive, unvaccinated
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Life

Dermatologists in Delhi and Mumbai said these cases are very few no major skin complications have been seen in people post vaccination. (Photo: Representational)

Skin complications post vaccination reported in some people, say dermatologists

It will also help in providing monitored medical support to those patients who cannot afford treatment or cannot isolate at home due to poor housing conditions. (Representational image: AFP file)

New software developed to help identify patients requiring ventilator support: Govt

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

India should brace for third COVID-19 wave by October, say health experts

Vaccines, treatments and tests that detect the virus may also be less effective against a variant of concern. (Photo: AP/File)

US CDC classifies Delta variant as 'variant of concern'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham