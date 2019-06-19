Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Life, Health

Don’t confuse silent heat attack with heart failure

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARPITA HALDER
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

Know the symptoms of a silent heart attack before it’s too late to cure.

Heart attack and heart failure isn’t the same thing. They’re two different problems with radically different causes and treatments. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 Heart attack and heart failure isn’t the same thing. They’re two different problems with radically different causes and treatments. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

India is reeling under the burden of cardiovascular diseases. On average, Indians are diagnosed with heart attack 8-10 years earlier than other ethnic groups. The most unfortunate fact is that 40 per cent of people in our country who develop heart attack are under the age of 55. Potential complications from a heart attack can vary widely; from mild to life-threatening, one of them is heart failure. Heart failure is the leading cause of mortality amongst all heart diseases; with 23 per cent patients succumbing within one year of their diagnosis which makes Heart attack and heart failure are the major causes of concerns for Indians.

According to Dr Ambuj Roy, Professor of Cardiology – AIIMS, New Delhi and Convenor – Heart Failure Council, Cardiological Society of India (CSI), “In India, the overall awareness about heart failure, is very low and it is often confused with heart attack, which occurs due to total blockage of the arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle. Whereas, heart failure is caused due to the weakening of heart muscle, which becomes stiff over time reducing the heart’s ability to pump blood properly to the vital organs of the body. Most heart failure patients are admitted to the hospital at an advanced stage of the disease, as they fail to recognise the symptoms and are not aware of the advantages of early diagnosis. Basis of my clinical experience, of all the patients suffering from heart diseases, 10 per cent are heart failure patients.”

Heart attack vs. Heart Failure

Heart attack and heart failure isn’t the same thing. They’re two different problems with radically different causes and treatments.

A heart attack occurs when an artery that supplies blood to the heart muscle gets blocked due to cholesterol. This puts pressure on the heart muscle, making it work overtime and weakening it. The result is heart failure, where the heart is unable to properly pump oxygen and nutrients across the body. However, not all heart attacks lead to heart failure.

Research published by the American Heart Association states that “silent” heart attacks represent 45 per cent of all heart attacks. Patients usually don’t understand symptoms during a silent heart attack. However, patients might experience the after-effects of the damage from a heart attack, particularly symptoms of heart failure. One out of every four people who suffer a heart attack eventually develops heart failure within four years.

“In India, the overall awareness of heart diseases, specifically heart failure, remains low. People lack a basic understanding of heart failure, which is a progressive disease and impacts its ability to pump blood across the body. People often confuse the symptoms of heart failure with signs of old age and reach for diagnosis at an advanced stage. Many people don't recognise the warning signs of heart failure until their health and their lives are in jeopardy which is a matter of concern. At my OPD, out of the total number of patients that visit 40 per cent are women” shares Dr Devkishen Pahalajani, Cardiologist, Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Prevention is better than cure

People who survive a heart attack can prevent the onset of heart failure by considering a few lifestyle changes. A heart attack is a life-threatening event. A patient is lucky to have survived such a serious medical incident. It’s crucial that the patient avoids getting back to their routine without the doctor’s consent which may take up to 3 months. It is important to adhere to the prescribed medications and any other lifestyle modifications that the doctor might advise you to follow.

Quit smoking:

Smoking increases the risk factor because it raises the blood pressure level. This prompts the heart to work harder to pump blood and has fewer healthy oxygen cells to maintain optimal performance. This can lead to further weakening of the heart muscle and may result in heart failure. Quit Today.

Manage chronic conditions -

Chronic conditions like diabetes and Blood pressure need to be effectively managed after a heart attack. Patients with Diabetics often fail to identify the symptoms of heart failure as the symptoms might get subdued due to ongoing diabetes treatment. This leads to delayed diagnosis and patients might reach the doctor at an advanced stage of heart failure and has to be hospitalised. High blood pressure makes the heart beat faster than normal. Left untreated, it scars and damages the arteries and can double the chance of heart failure.

Moderate physical activity in your daily routine -

Exercise helps regulate blood flow, maintain healthy body weight and control blood pressure. Heart patients can include short walks as part of their daily life. Patients should consult their doctor before taking up any exercise routine, to ensure it is safe for their health.

Eat a heart-healthy diet -

The food you eat has an impact on your blood flow. A diet that is high in “bad” fats (saturated and trans-fats) can cause build-up (plaque) in your arteries. Plaque slows or prevents blood flow from your heart. Over time, it can block your arteries and can cause a heart attack which can lead to heart failure. Eat more fruits and vegetables and avoid fried, salty and processed food.

Tags: heart attack, diabetes, heart failure

Latest From Life

The bacteria V. vulnificus thrives in oceans where the temperature is above 13 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

‘Flesh-eating’ bacteria make an appearance as oceans become warmer

Soon after the video went viral, people flooded Twitter with their reaction marvelling the peeling technique. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Watch video: New garlic peeling hack is taking the internet by storm

The US in 2018 shipped about 68,000 containers with plastic waste to some developing countries, which mishandle about 70 per cent of their own plastic waste. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Unwanted pile up of plastic waste causing hazzard

Many studies have now shown a link between language patterns and specific disease, such as language predictive of depression or language that gives insights into whether someone is living with cancer. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Did you know that Facebook post can predict your mental health issues?

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

2

ASUS 6Z review: Flippin’ fantastic!

3

Watch: 2 mn strong Hong Kong protestors let ambulance pass, garners praise online

4

Angela Merkel sparks health concerns as she trembles during ceremony

5

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham