Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

Life, Fashion

Designer brands stand accused of ransacking cultural heritage of poor people

AFP
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 12:22 pm IST

Fashion world shaken by cultural appropriation claims; tougher copyright laws may be implemented.

The Mexican Government asked designer Carolina Herrera to explain her decision to use textile designs from the indeginious communities. (Photo: AFP)
 The Mexican Government asked designer Carolina Herrera to explain her decision to use textile designs from the indeginious communities. (Photo: AFP)

Mexico: The women embroiderers of the remote Mexican mountain village of Tenango de Doria made worldwide headlines this week when their government went to war with an American designer for "plagiarising" their patterns.

Wes Gordon, the artistic director of the New York label founded by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera, found himself accused of cultural appropriation. The women of the indigenous community in the east of the country told AFP how they felt cheated of their traditional motifs where "each element has a personal, family or community meaning". It is the latest in a long line of controversies where multinational brands stand accused of ransacking the cultural heritage of poor villagers.

Four years ago another indigenous Mexican community complained that the French designer Isabel Marant had lifted a 600-year-old Tlahuitoltepec blouse design that is the symbol of the Mixe people. Mexico has also previously protested about Zara, Mango and Michael Kors designs.

Some of the country's leaders now want to toughen a copyright law that already protects traditional patterns to punish "plagiarism that different indigenous peoples have suffered". It is a suggestion that sent a chill down the spines of some designers at Paris fashion week.

Berluti's new artistic director Kris van Assche -- who headed Dior's menswear line for 11 years -- told AFP that "when I was at fashion school we learned that there was nothing shameful about taking inspiration from other cultures. "We must be careful not to attack everybody for everything," the Belgian creator added.

Rising young Spanish star Alejandro Gomez Palomo still more forthright. "Cultural appropriation is something we should all forget," said the designer, who refuses to leave his own Andalusian village where his Palomo Spain label is based.

"Culture belongs to everyone. Rather than harming us, (referencing indigenous styles) brings us all a little closer and Mexico to the world," he added, stoutly defending Gordon and the veteran Herrera, who stepped back from designing last year. "It's like people accused me of cultural appropriation for having a frilly (gypsy) dress," he declared.

British designer Kim Jones, who took over last year from Van Assche at Dior Homme, has a more nuanced view, insisting "a huge amount of sensitivity has to be put into place. "You have to treat everyone with a great deal of respect. I grew up all over the world so you see how things are very particular. In Africa if you go even from village to village you see a different styling.

"But as long as you speak to the people, work with them and listen to them and celebrate what they do it is fine," he added. Jones, however, learned the hard way during his long reign at Louis Vuitton just how fine the line between homage and appropriation can be.

Having grown up in Kenya and Tanzania, he referenced the shuka, the famous red and blue checked robe of the Maasai people, in a 2012 Vuitton menswear show. It sparked protests from some, particularly as the cloth was woven in Scotland.

But in a twist which shows how complex these issues can become, the shuka had its origins in the tartan that Scottish traders and missionaries brought to East Africa's Great Rift Valley in the 19th century. The Maasai have since hired lawyers to wring cash and credit from companies like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Jaguar Land Rover and other multinationals who have used Maasai iconography.

"With the Maasai, Vuitton made a donation," he revealed. For Jones the thorny issue boils down to two choices, "whether it is cultural appreciation or cultural appropriation". Designers can get carried away with themselves "trying to make stories out of things but sometimes they do not know the backstory, the history.

"But if someone has made the things with the people who actually create them in the first place, that is something that is actually positive," he added. "When I worked with things that have been culturally referenced we either asked permission of the people that worked with it and they get a royalty, or we work with them to make the things, so you are actually helping them, which is really essential."

New York designer Thom Browne agreed, telling AFP Saturday that "everybody has to be conscious and sensitive to the world". But for the Danish creator Henrik Vibskov there has to be a bigger philosophical leap.

"The world we live in is getting smaller and the only way mankind can reflect this is by meeting other peoples. "Hopefully this generation creates a new culture," he added.

Tags: fashion, textile, mexico

Latest From Life

Music is typically used as a dissociative strategy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Rigorous workout appears less difficult with upbeat music

The psychological forces – an aversion to not viewing oneself as a thief – can be stronger than the financial ones. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

What factor determines getting back your lost wallet?

Coming to the batter, add crushed ice, tempura flour, salt, pepper and all other ingredients.

Monsoon delights

For the longest time, dance for body percussionist Bharat Verma was restricted to Bollywood thumkas and hip-hop. But for someone with a passion for dance strong enough to have begin teaching at the age of 13, he was always on a quest of finding ways to hone his craft.

A body of art

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

2

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

3

PTron Musicbot Mini review: Tiny wonder!

4

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

5

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham