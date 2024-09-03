Bangkok to host mega-fest of spectacular ballet, music and opera

There are many “remarkable firsts” this year, managing director of the festival, Rasina Uberoi, daughter of the well-known Thai-Indian cultural czar, Kukoo Uberoi, said.

After all, this is the year celebrating the Thai King’s auspicious 72nd birthday. That’s why the festival organisers have gone one notch higher, with a larger and grander range of performances, especially ballets.

Starting September 7, the festival is also an important part of the Thai government’s soft power initiatives in the country. While there are smaller cultural festivals around the country, this is the only example of a mega international music and dance festival in Thailand.

The international countries taking part in the festival this year are France, Russia, Israel, Japan, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

One certainly misses the presence of India, who have fielded many brilliant artists at this festival, but hopefully they’ll be back next year.

The festival opens the coming weekend, with a rarely seen ballet titled Marie Antoinette performed by the Malandain Ballet Biarritz from France, with music by the splendid

Opera Royal Chateau de Versailles Orchestra. The contemporary ballet, with grand sets, music, dances, marvellously and movingly resurrects the tumultuous life of one of the most famous queens in French history.

Among the many exciting ballets at this year’s festival, Swan Lake is top of the list. Tchaikovsky’s much-loved ballet is hugely popular in Thailand, and has been performed almost every year at the two-decade festival.



