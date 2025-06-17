Legends of India to Hold Kathak Workshop in Delhi, June 19–22

New Delhi: In an effort to rekindle young India’s links with the classical arts and rich cultural heritage, the “Legends of India” group will hold its first-ever Kathak Workshop in New Delhi from June 19 to 22. The four-day workshop will be led by Kathak maestro Sulagna Banerjee, a celebrated performer and faculty member at the Dover Lane Music Academy.

Titled “Introducing the Tradition of Expression, Rhythm and Grace”, the workshop is open to participants of all ages and skill levels -- from six-year-olds to seasoned practitioners. It will be held at Chittaranjan Bhavan at south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park.

“The overwhelming response has been both humbling and inspiring,” said Dipayan Mazumdar, chairman of Legends of India. “It affirms our belief that the classical arts are not relics of the past, but living traditions that continue to inspire across age, profession and backgrounds”, he said, and added: “We are thrilled by the diversity of participants, from tiny tots to professionals like structural engineers and university professors. This proves that passion for the arts transcends all age groups irrespective of their background.”

Prof. Banerjee, known for her lyrical precision and evocating storytelling, has graced stages at the prestigious Khajuraho Dance Festival and the Ganga Festival in Varanasi. She has travelled to the United States as a mentor and cultural ambassador.

The workshop also marks the launch of Legends of India’s larger initiative to designate local music and dance schools as “associate training institutions”, to help embed Indian classical arts into everyday life through mentorship, online guru sessions and collaborations with neighbouring schools. It’s a step towards ensuring the elegance and depth of Indian classical dance continue to flourish among new generations.