Bangkok’s Festival Of Dance And Music Opening With Mahabharata

A grand Indian dance drama based on The Mahabharata will inaugurate Bangkok’s famed International Festival of Dance and Music — now in its 27th year — at the magnificent Thailand Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 6.

Entitled Mahabharata — 18 Days, Dusk of an Era, the production is a spectacular multi-media dance musical on the 18-day Kurukshetra war. It is presented by the renowned Prabhat Arts International troupe from Pune, celebrated for reviving ancient tales through a captivating fusion of traditional and contemporary dance forms.

“It’s a grand and visually striking performance, incorporating special effects, aerial work, and levitation techniques, to heighten the audience’s experience,” said Sharat Prabhat, who, along with his brother Bharat, leads the cast. The brothers are fifth-generation dancers in the distinguished Prabhat family tradition.

Rasina Uberoi Bajaj, the Thai-Indian managing director of International Cultural Promotions which is the festival’s organiser explained their choice.

“We selected this drama as our opening performance because it perfectly combines ancient storytelling with modern presentation. With its extraordinary scale, stunning visuals, and emotional depth, the production sets the tone for the festival and the six weeks that follow, celebrating both heritage and innovation.”

Featuring more than 40 performers and at least 20 technicians, the drama blends Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Yakshagana, traditional martial arts and original world music interwoven with Vedic chants and war rhythms.

“Our production unites dance, drama, martial arts and music to bring alive one of the most powerful narratives from ancient India,” said the Prabhat brothers. “At its heart, it is rooted in the consciousness of dharma woven through the law of karma, emphasising character and the values that should guide our lives.”

As Rasina Uberoi Bajaj further noted, “The drama explores the universal struggle between righteousness and power, making it as relevant today as it was 5,000 years ago.”

After winning rave reviews in India, the Bangkok performance marks the musical’s international premiere and is supported by the Embassy of India.

Bangkok’s 2025 International Festival of Dance & Music showcases a dazzling array of artists from around the globe.

From France, the Compagnie Käfig, which has wowed audiences in over 26 countries, will present Pixel, high-energy fusion of many dance-forms, mixed with cutting-edge digital projections.

French Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Jean-Claude Poimbeouf, calls it “a memorable show that creates a subtle balance between the real and the virtual, energy and poetry, fiction and technical prowess”.

From Cuba, the brilliant Lizt Alfonso Dance Company makes its Bangkok debut, with Cuba Libra, a sizzling fusion of Cuban dance styles-mambo, bolero, conga, cha-cha-cha-accompanied by live musicians and singers.

From Spain, the Rafaela Carrasco Flamenco Dance Troupe blends classical flamenco with modern sensibilities and surreal lighting, in Nocturna, to create a stunning journey through moods and emotions.

China will be represented by two of its most celebrated ensembles — the National Ballet of China and the China National Acrobatic Troupe.

Taiwan also features in the festival, and will be represented by its acclaimed JU Percussion Group, who have wowed audiences in over 35 countries. They are noted for their exhilarating East-West fusion rhythms, blending ethnic instruments with powerful percussion techniques.

Among this year’s exciting new entries is PRJCT 360 Dance Company from Bulgaria, presenting Nina, their largest production to date, a Gatsby-like tale told through a kaleidoscope of dance forms and dazzling LED visuals.

The second half of the festival shifts to grand classical opera and ballet, brought by Russia’s Samara Opera and Ballet Theatre.

These include Tosca, the tragic love story set in Rome, with music by Giacomo Puccini, Aida, the story set in Egypt, with music by Giuseppe Verdi, and the rarely seen ballet Three Masks of a King, about a monarch’s journey to self-discovery.

Tchaikovsky’s ever-popular Nut Cracker Ballet, loved by both adults and children, is a highlight of the festival, come October.









The festival’s musical pinnacle will be a concert by the legendary opera icon Plácido Domingo, who has graced the stage in over 4,000 performances worldwide. He will be joined by acclaimed soprano Monica Conesa, accompanied by the local Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of renowned Italian conductor Beatrice Venezi.

“It’s a great honour to have an Italian conductor and artists performing alongside Maestro Plácido Domingo at the festival,” remarked the Italian Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Paolo Dionisi.

The grand finale will feature the famed Prague Philharmonia orchestra from the Czech Republic — the only classical symphonic orchestra in this year’s line-up — conducted by maestro Leoš Svárovský and joined by world-famous pianist George Li.

“It’s a true privilege to welcome the Grammy-winning Prague Philharmonia to Southeast Asia for this unique performance with their rich history of performing at the world’s most prestigious festivals, they bring the highest standard of Czech musical excellence to Thailand,” Czech Ambassador to Thailand Pavel Pitel said.

Beyond the main stage, the festival also offers lectures and workshops for students, led by participating international artists, an integral part of its cultural mission.

With Indian tourism to Bangkok surging, September and October are the perfect months to explore the vibrant Thai capital, and experience the scintillating performances of Bangkok’s premier global cultural festival to be held on September 6-October 15.

For all details of the festival, check https://www.bangkokfestivals.com/.

For Ticket Bookings, check: https://www.thaiticketmajor.com/