Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 | Last Update : 08:26 PM IST

  Life   Art  18 Nov 2020  One of a kind: A humdinger of an LGBT arts fest
Life, Art

One of a kind: A humdinger of an LGBT arts fest

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUCHETA DASGUPTA
Published : Nov 18, 2020, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2020, 7:31 pm IST

Dr Bibek Debroy and Dr Shashi Tharoor are keynote speakers of this one-year-old, two-day, online fest.

A puppet show on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales from the first Rainbow Lit Fest
 A puppet show on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tales from the first Rainbow Lit Fest

A humdinger of an arts festival which will not only celebrate LGBTQIA+ culture but also host debates on how to address the transgender question among adherents of various philosophies and ideologies, the Rainbow Lit Fest — Queer & Inclusive, India's only festival of this genre aside from Chennai’s Queer and Allies Art Festival, will open its doors to community members as well as those with intersecting concerns such as women’s rights on December 3.

Dr Bibek Debroy, the chair of the PM’s Economic Council, and Dr Shashi Tharoor are keynote speakers of this one-year-old, two-day fest. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is being hosted online this year, which has been a blessing in disguise in terms of leading to global collaboration.

 

Maya Sharma (Loving Women: Being Lesbian in Unprivileged India) and Onir (My Brother Nikhil) will share their experiences and insights as members of the community. Also attending will be Saurabh Kirpal who has edited Sex and the Supreme Court, a collection of essays by legal luminaries on how the Indian judiciary has decided society’s questions arising from various historical politics of sex and sexuality. These include the Sabarimala controversy and the 2018 reading down of IPC’s Section 377. 

The task of articulating shared perspectives from common ground will be ably handled by artistes and intellectuals such as Alankrita Shrivastava, Dr Saif Mahmood, Tanuja Chandra, Seema Anand and Madhavi Menon.

 

In South Africa during apartheid, the gay community was forced to invent a secret tongue, English and Afrikaans based, in order to hoodwink authorities and the moral police. Still surviving but now having fewer speakers, Gayle, once used to navigate spaces and hide one’s sexual orientation, is the subject of a documentary, The Men Who Speak Gayle, by drag artiste Nathan Kennedy. It is one of the films to be shown at the festival.

The festival will also see book launches.

The director of the festival is the inimitable Sharif D. Rangnekar, former journalist and musician, writer of Straight to Normal: My Life as a Gay Man. The Rainbow Lit Fest is his brainchild and through it he envisages a platform for voices silenced and views inhabited but not broadcast. Never even shared. Rangnekar is not afraid of being contradicted. Not stonewalling but engagement is what he is looking for, and what can make magic happen, he says.

 

In his own words, “energy, faith, freedom and comfort were what people took away from the last fest”. What gifts will this year’s fest bring to pure souls and open minds?

Tags: rainbow lit fest, lgbtqia

Latest From Life

Kashmiri Didish: Rista

Zaika-e-Kashmir

Cover image of the book titled 'Anxious People'

Reality bites for these folks

Investments in Gold-buying during Dhanteras

Gold glitters on Dhanteras

Representational image depicting a happy family

No love no more

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham