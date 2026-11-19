New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Election Commission (EC) to verify allegations of fraudulent applications seeking the deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls in Delhi's Mustafabad Assembly constituency and take remedial measures in accordance with law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana issued the direction while hearing a petition alleging that false Form 7 applications were filed during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Mustafabad. Form 7 is used to raise objections to the inclusion of names or seek the deletion of entries from electoral rolls.

The petition cited news reports alleging that applications seeking deletion of voters' names had been filed in the names of certain booth-level agents (BLAs), who subsequently denied having submitted them.

The petitioner's counsel told the court that complaints had been lodged with the police and representations submitted to the EC and Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO).

He said some voters whose names were sought to be deleted on the grounds that they had died or shifted residence were alive and continued to live at the same addresses.

"Let your representation be looked into by the authorities," the court said.

The bench observed that the EC had no control over BLAs, who were appointed by political parties.

Disposing of the petition without expressing any opinion on its merits, the court directed the authorities to examine the allegations and take necessary remedial measures strictly in accordance with law.

On October 29, the EC revised the SIR schedule for five states and Delhi following requests from the respective CEOs.

In Delhi, the deadline for filing claims and objections was extended from October 30 to November 25. The deadline for their disposal was shifted from November 30 to December 15, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on December 22.

The EC had published the draft rolls on August 31, reporting that approximately 47 lakh names had been omitted from the pre-revision electorate of about 1.45 crore in the national capital.