The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court order, which directed the CBI and the ED to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana remitted the petition filed by BJP member Vignesh Shishir to the high court for fresh consideration, including the question of maintainability.

The top court had earlier asked the Allahabad High Court not to proceed with a case involving allegations of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader. It had also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to file any report in pursuance of the directions of the high court in the case lodged against the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order with the directions to the CBI and ED. The high court had noted that the affidavit filed by the CBI was not in compliance with its earlier order and did not adequately explain the progress made on the complaint submitted by the petitioner against Gandhi related to his assets.

The court had directed the joint director or the head of the zone concerned at the CBI's Anti-Corruption division's headquarters in New Delhi to personally file a fresh affidavit, detailing the progress made in the matter. The BJP leader had earlier filed pleas also alleging that the Congress leader held dual citizenship.