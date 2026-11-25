The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused, as of now, interim bail to activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who had challenged a Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots.A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought its response.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, sought interim bail in the meantime. Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, also sought similar relief on grounds of long incarceration. However, the bench said, "Not today".

It said it will hear the police before considering the prayer for interim bail. The top court also directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for constitution of a three-judge bench for consideration.

In their pleas before the top court, the activists have sought bail, contending that the prosecution has failed to examine protected witnesses and that the one-year embargo imposed by the Supreme Court is nearing its expiry.

Violence erupted in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020, while Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.