New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that front-of-package nutrition labelling should treat "total sugars" and "saturated fat" rather than "added sugar" and "added fat" as the nutrients of concern alongside "salt". Front-of-package nutrition labelling (FoPNL) is a nutritional information graphic on food packaging that can assist consumers in making an informed decision about food purchases and healthier dietary choices.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran also asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that each hexagon in the FoPNL carries a standardised pictorial representation of the nutrient of concern, together with the corresponding words "High Fat", "High Sugar" or "High Salt", as the case may be.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL provides for a separate hexagon for each nutrient of concern, each containing the words 'High Fat', 'High Sugar', 'High Salt', respectively, alongside their corresponding pictograms, rather than a single combined hexagon," the bench said.

"The FSSAI shall ensure that the FoPNL treats 'total sugars' and 'saturated fat', rather than 'added sugar' and 'added fat', as the nutrients of concern, alongside 'salt', in alignment with its own long-standing consensus existing prior to the DGI, 2024 (Dietary Guidelines for Indians)," it said.

The bench said the FSSAI shall revisit and reformulate the threshold levels for each nutrient-of-concern.

It said as regards sweetened beverages that do not exceed the threshold limits for the relevant nutrient of concern, the FSSAI shall ensure that no front-of-pack label which is identical or deceptively similar, in appearance, form or shape, to the warning label required for beverages that exceed the threshold limits, is displayed for the purpose of denoting its food category.

The bench directed that as regards artificial preservatives and other additives, the FSSAI shall closely monitor the reformulation of products following the introduction of the FoPNL.

It noted that the FSSAI, in its affidavit, had stated that it proposes to adopt a single-phase approach for the implementation of the FoPNL regime.

"The FSSAI shall bring the regulations into force within the timeline proposed by it and shall take all necessary steps, including pre-emptive steps, to ensure that this timeline is strictly adhered to," the bench said.

The apex court delivered its verdict on an application filed in a petition by public charitable trust '3S and Our Health Society' which sought directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement mandatory FoPNL on packaged foods.

While hearing the matter on September 28, the top court had questioned the FSSAI over its proposed timeline for implementation of front-of-package labelling on packaged foods.

The food regulator had told the top court that it would require approximately four months to issue and finalise the draft regulations.

It had told the apex court that the draft amendment regulations would be published for 60 days to invite comments from stakeholders through domestic consultation and the WTO platform.

The top court had earlier asked the FSSAI, which has proposed phased implementation of front-of-package labelling on packaged foods, to come up with more clarifications on the planned labels of "nutrients of concern", fat, sugar and salt.