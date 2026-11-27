Voicing strong dissent and disappointment over recent appointments and transfers in the higher judiciary, former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Friday urged President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to deal with low OBC, SC, ST and minority representation in the high courts and the Supreme Court.Justice Gavai, the first Buddhist and the second Dalit after K G Balakrishnan to head the Indian judiciary, who has been strongly defending the collegium system of judges appointing judges, expressed serious concern over what he termed a growing trend of caste-based preferences, lack of inclusivity and disregard for merit in appointments and transfers in the higher judiciary.

Justice Gavai was succeeded by present CJI Surya Kant after his retirement on November 23, 2025. "When I was a part of the collegium and was Chief Justice of India, I always followed the principles of diversity and inclusion. Adequate representation was ensured to different sections of the society including those belonging to the forward section of the society and also to the marginalized section of the society including scheduled castes, tribes, other backward classes, minorities and women…," he said.

Without naming his successor, the former CJI said, "However, in the recent past disturbing events have unfolded, showing complete disregard to principles of merit and inclusivity." "I am constrained to voice my dissent and disappointment as evidently appointments and transfers are being done in complete disregard to ethos of diversity, inclusion and merits taking into consideration other irrelevant factors," he said.

Justice Gavai, in a three-page letter to the President, who hails from a Scheduled Tribe, alleged that candidates from "one particular section of the society" are being favoured. "Candidates belonging to one particular section of the society are being favoured for recommendation/elevation to the exclusion of everyone else including marginalized communities including scheduled castes, tribes, other backward classes, minorities, women and even persons from forward sections of the society who are not from a particular community," he said without naming that section.

After the retirement of Justice Gavai, seven new judges – Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva, Arun Palli, V Mohana, Sunita Agarwal, D K Upadhyay and Apresh Kumar Singh – have been appointed as SC judges by the collegium headed by present CJI Surya Kant.

Justice Gavai urged the President to "acknowledge the issue at hand and intervene in the matter" to ensure that all are reminded of the constitutional duty of equal representation in the higher judiciary.

The former CJI referred to the data of the government and said that out of 715 high court judges appointed since 2018, only 22 belonged to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 16 to Scheduled Tribes (STs), 89 to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and 37 to minorities. Roughly three of every four judges of constitutional courts came from the general category, the former CJI said in his letter.

"For appointments between January 2021 and January 2026, the reported share of the forward communities is close to 80 per cent," he said, adding that the OBCs, perhaps 40 to 50 per cent of the total population, have received under 14 per cent share in higher judiciary. Caste is not recorded for Supreme Court appointments, he said and termed "silence" itself as part of the problem.

"A community that is under 5 per cent of the country's population has had over 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court which has risen manifold in the recent past. While I admit that this is not something new and that is precisely why it is increasingly becoming unforgivable," he said.

In the letter, whose copies have also been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, the ex-CJI said that he was writing as "a concerned citizen" who had been both a member and the head of the collegium "whose working is now questionable".

He said recent events have created "compelling circumstances" supporting a perception that recommendations are increasingly made to appease and reward a single community. He cited political scientist George Gadbois's study of the apex court's first four decades, which found one community, then about one-nineteenth of the population, held over a third of judgeships between 1950 and 1989.

The study referred to disproportionate representation given to the Brahmin community. "Seventy-five years into the Republic, the profile of the Court has barely moved. Each of us bears some share of that failure, and I say so plainly. It is because I know how such patterns persist, through familiarity, through networks, and through unexamined ideas of who 'looks like' a Supreme Court judge, that I can no longer stay silent," he said.

He also questioned High Court transfers and Chief Justice appointments, without naming anyone. "Even in the case of the recent recommendation of transfer from one high court to another high court there is a perception that merit has been ignored and other similar factors have weighed in," he said.

"A chief justice, who was transferred from one HC to another smaller HC and thereafter from that HC to one of the smallest High Court, has now been rewarded, for being from a particular community, by transfer to a prominent High Court," he claimed.

Justice Gavai said as a result, a meritorious and hard-working chief justice of a High Court has been transferred to a smaller High Court to make way for him. "It is not only demoralizing for such a meritorious chief justice but also has a chilling effect on all hard-working judges including persons belonging to marginalized sections of the society," he said.

He said the executive is an "equal stakeholder" in appointments and transfers. He added that Parliament and the executive have often asked the collegium to include names from marginalised sections. In March 2026, Justice Gavai called the collegium system the most workable model at present, while criticising executive delays in clearing recommendations and saying the executive must comply once the collegium reiterates a name. In practice, the President acts on the advice of the Council of Ministers in such matters.