A court here on Monday sought an action-taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police in connection with a criminal complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj. The complaint, filed by an RTI activist, alleges that Bhardwaj has repeatedly published and circulated objectionable posts, videos and comments on various social media platforms containing disparaging references to Muslims and their religious practices.

In a plea in Patiala House Courts, the complainant urged the court to take cognisance of the offences under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The petitioner's counsel claimed that such content insults religious sentiments, may promote communal hatred, and disturb peace and communal harmony.

All avenues for bringing this matter to the notice of the police have been exhausted, the counsel claimed. After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bhardwaj sought an ATR from Delhi Police, posting the matter for further proceedings on January 8.

The plea has urged the court to take cognisance of Bhardwaj's offences under the IT Act provisions and BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (acts to outrage religious sentiments), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 352 (insult to provoke breach of peace). It also sought preservation of relevant digital evidence.