Waqf Data Must Be Uploaded on UMEED in 6 Months: Centre

Dr. Chandra Shekhar Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, visited Mumbai on Saturday to hold a comprehensive review meeting with the State Secretary, senior officials, and the CEO of Maharashtra State Waqf Board. This was the second such visit following a similar review in Bihar last week.

During the meeting, Dr. Kumar apprised the officials of the rules to be rolled out shortly to support the statutory requirements of the portal. He encouraged proactive participation and invited suggestions from state authorities to streamline the implementation process. The CEO of the Maharashtra Waqf Board requested the Centre to revisit and ease certain leasing provisions related to Waqf properties. Officials said, Dr. Kumar assured that request will be examined sympathetically, “reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to empowering Waqf Boards and enhancing waqf property management.”

Apart from reviewing UMEED implementation, the Secretary also assessed the status of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) in Maharashtra. He directed the state officials to submit all pending proposals to the Ministry within one week for necessary action.

Mr Kumar also held a meeting with officials of the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) in Mumbai, congratulating them on the smooth and successful conduct of Haj 2025. He noted that this year recorded the lowest number of deaths and health-related incidents among Indian Haj pilgrims.