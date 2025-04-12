Stalin, Siddaramaiah, Mamta rare beacon of hope in dark time: Mehbooba Mufti 1

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and leader of opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti has written identical letters to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal to thank them for their “courageous and principled stand” against the Waqf (Amendments) Bill 2025 and said that their “unequivocal voices come as breath of fresh air in today’s India where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised”.

Ms. Mufti’s whose party has launched an agitation against the Waqf (Amendments) Bill passed by Parliament earlier this week and which has since become law after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to it has said, “As residents of J&K - the only Muslim-majority region in the country - we find solace and inspiration in your unwavering stance in these dark and challenging times”. In a post on ‘X’ she wished “more power” to Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin and Sri Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of WB, TN and KA, respectively.

“For over a decade, India has faced a growing majoritarian tide threatening its core values of plurality and diversity,” she has said in her identical letters, adding, “While most citizens reject this agenda, those promoting hatred and division now hold power targeting our Constitution, institutions and secular fabric.”

She has alleged that in such a situation it is the minorities, particularly Muslims, who have borne the brunt and most recently through the “arbitrary enforcement” of new Waqf laws which, she claims, “undermine our religious freedoms.”

She has further stated, “Thee actions echo earlier injustices such as the abrogation of special status and dismemberment” of Jammu and Kashmir and reflect a broader pattern of systemic erosion of rights”.

According to her, “In these dark times, your courage and clarity have been a rare beacon of hope. Alongside a few principled voices you have stood up for justice and for the inclusive idea of India”. She said that he was writing to them “to express my deep respect and the gratitude of many who feel voiceless and marginalised.” She added, “With your continued support and leadership, I’m confident we can reclaim our constitutional values and shared future”.