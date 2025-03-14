Stalin Invites Pinarayi for Chennai Meet on Delimitation

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has invited his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to attend a forthcoming conference in Chennai against the move to delimit the Lok Sabha constituencies.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thyagarajan and Tamilachi Thankapandian, MP, called on Pinarayi Vijayan at his office and handed over Stalin’s invitation letter. Pinarayi assured Kerala’s full support in the fight to protect the states' rights.

Apart from the CMs and leaders of southern states, including Revanth Reddy, Siddaramaiah and D K Sivakumar, Stalin has also invited the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the former CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, former Andhra and Telangana chief ministers Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrashekhara Rao to the conference to be held in Chennai on March 22.

The Chennai meet will evolve a consensus on the issue and unite against the Central government’s attempt to unilaterally delimit the parliamentary constituencies.

The move is being carried out throwing the values of democracy and federalism to the wind. The Tamil Nadu leaders also presented the autobiography of M K Stalin to the chief minister.