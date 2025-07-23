Speculation Grows Over Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Successor

Sources claimed that the fact that trouble was brewing between Mr Dhankhar and the government became clear following his absence from the tarmac of Palam airport as US vice-president J.D. Vance arrived in New Delhi in April. It was also speculated that the vice-president's move to entertain the Opposition's motion against Justice Yashwant Varma had seriously ruffled feathers at the highest levels of the government. There are rumours that Mr Dhankhar wanted to resign for quite some time, but it was his wife who asked him to “keep calm” and complete his full term. While the BJP is trying to play down Mr Dhankhar's resignation, a section of leaders feared that it could have an adverse impact on the Jat community in northern India, particularly Haryana and Rajasthan.

J&K lieutenant-governor Manoj Sinha, being seen as the frontrunner for the V-P’s post, is perceived to be “close” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Once a strong contender for the UP chief minister's post, he was edged out by Yogi Adityanath in 2017. Mr Sinha’s name was also doing the rounds for BJP president.

While former Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud is in contention, other names gaining traction is Bihar governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union minister M.L. Khattar and another senior Cabinet minister.

While Mr Dhankhar formally cited “health reasons” for his sudden exit, several BJP insiders insist that the “now when we look back, the writing seemed to be on the wall for months… Only, no one could actually read it”. It was claimed that the “cracks” were visible when the vice-president was missing from the airport tarmac to receive the US vice-president in April. “Some eyebrows were raised,.but nobody said anything,” a senior BJP leader said. It was learnt that the vice-president's “relentless attacks on the judiciary” was also putting the government in a tricky spot. BJP insiders indicated that Mr Dhankhar’s remarks on “secularism and socialism” also annoyed the government.

On June 28, remarking on the contentious comments by RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale that “secularism and socialism were not part of the Preamble of the original Constitution drafted by B.R. Ambedkar”, Mr Dhankhar had said the words were added to Preamble during the Emergency as an “ulcer” and were a sacrilege to the spirit of “Sanatana”. This statement by the vice-president, who holds a constitutional post, did not sit down well with the government. Also, the BJP had categorically asked all its functionaries and leaders not to comment on this contentious issue.

A section of BJP leaders claimed that as the V-P was asked to “go slow in his public remarks”, he “started to feel stifled”. Rumours started circulating in saffron corridors that Mr Dhankhar wanted to quit, but was “urged by his wife to avoid any confrontation”. The “final rupture”, according to a section of BJP leaders, came, when the vice-president accepted the Opposition motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma. The move, BJP leaders claimed, “undercut” the government’s strategy to take the lead in targeting alleged judicial corruption, effectively allowing the Opposition to set the narrative.