SC to Hear PIL on Explicit Content on OTT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a public interest litigation urging the Centre to curb the streaming of sexually explicit material on over-the-top (OTT) and social media platforms. The petition seeks the creation of a National Content Control Authority empowered to draft and enforce guidelines prohibiting pornographic content online.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih will consider the plea, which contends that certain social media pages and OTT services disseminate unfiltered pornographic and potentially child-pornography material. “Such sexually deviant material pollutes the minds of youth, children and even adults, fostering perverted tendencies and contributing to rising crime rates,” the petition warns.

According to the filing, repeated complaints to existing regulatory bodies have failed to check the proliferation of obscene content. It highlights that widespread internet access and affordability have made explicit material readily available to users of all ages, with “severe consequences on societal values, mental health and public safety.”

“It is the need of the hour that the State uphold its constitutional duty to safeguard public morality, protect vulnerable populations, and ensure the digital space does not become a breeding ground for deviant behaviour,” the plea asserts. It calls on the Centre to block access to social media and OTT platforms until they implement foolproof mechanisms to prevent minors — and all users — from encountering pornographic content.