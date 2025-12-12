Report on Malkangiri violence submitted to Odisha Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Kank Vardhan Singh Deo and minister Gokulananda Mallik submitted the report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after their visit to the affected areas earlier this week.

Tension had flared between residents of MV-26 and Rakhalguda following the killing of a woman landowner during a sharecropping dispute, triggering clashes and retaliatory violence. The district administration subsequently launched a series of measures to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation.

Singh Deo, who met members of both villages held extensive discussions aimed at building consensus and restoring long-term peace. The southern revenue divisional commissioner also made an on-site assessment, accompanied by the district collector and senior police officials.

A preliminary assessment has placed property damage from the arson at approximately `3.4 crore. The government has formed four teams to evaluate losses to individual households. Relief measures are underway, with blankets already distributed to affected families and additional cooking materials scheduled for delivery on Saturday.



