Raut calls PM Modi ‘political businessman’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party knows the truth behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s respect for former Union minister Sharad Pawar. He said Mr Modi dismantled Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP. What kind of respect is this?” asked Raut.

The PM and Mr. Pawar shared a stage during the inauguration of the 98th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in Delhi on Friday. A video from the event has gone viral, in which the PM is seen helping the 84-year-old veteran leader to sit in his chair and subsequently serving him water after which the audience broke out in applause.

Referring to the video, Mr. Raut said, “Mr. Pawar is senior to Mr. Modi. Just because someone holds the Prime Minister’s position doesn’t make him superior. We welcome that Mr Pawar is the chairman of the conference. Few months ago, Mr. Modi had called him a wandering soul. So I expected Mr. Modi wouldn’t sit next to him.”

During a campaign meeting for the Lok Sabha election last year, Mr. Modi had referred to Mr. Pawar as “bhatakti atma” (wandering soul), who spoils the good work of others when he cannot achieve success. The PM had alleged that no CM was able to complete his term in Maharashtra for 40 years because of “bhatakti atma”.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that Mr. Modi is a political businessman, who turns every small thing into an event. “While Mr Modi speaks highly of Balasaheb Thackeray, he ruthlessly dismantled the Shiv Sena that Balasaheb built. He broke the party Sharad Pawar worked hard to establish. So what kind of respect and honor is he offering? We know the truth,” he said.

Mr. Raut said that the PM used to say that Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar have looted Maharashtra. “Now Ajit Pawar, who was on the same stage, is with the BJP and the PM offered water to Sharad Pawar whom he once called a wandering soul,” he said.