Pradeep Majhi, BJD’s tribal face, ostracised for 12 years over inter-caste marriage

Bhubaneswar: In a significant development in Odisha, former Member of Parliament (MP) Pradeep Majhi has been “ostracised” by his community following his inter-caste marriage.

The central committee of the tribal Bhatra society, based in Dhamanaguda, declared on Friday that Majhi would face social exclusion for the next 12 years due to his marriage outside the community. This decision means that tribal members will refrain from attending any social events hosted by Majhi or his family, including both celebrations and funerals.

“Bhagaban Majhi’s son has committed such acts. He (Bhagaban), his brother, and his son (Pradeep Majhi) are responsible for this breach of tradition. Earlier, Pradeep Majhi had arranged his sister Sanju Majhi’s marriage to a Brahmin youth at the local Jagannath temple,” said Gopal Pujari, vice-president of the Bhatra society, while speaking to the media.

“We strongly oppose his marriage and have decided to ostracise him for 12 years,” Pujari added.

A functionary of the society, Ram Bhatra, confirmed that the decision was made after a gathering of community members in Dhamanaguda. “Pradeep Majhi married in Goa, and we learned about it through media reports,” he said.

The 49-year-old Majhi on March 12 married Sushree Sangita Sahoo from Kendrapara district on March 12. This is not the first time he has defied community norms; his facilitation of his sister's inter-caste marriage had previously stirred controversy within the Bhatra society.

The repeated violations of tribal customs have led to accusations that Majhi is undermining the cultural integrity of the Akhila Bharatiya Adivasi Bhatra Society.

As of now, Majhi has not issued any public statement regarding the society’s decision.