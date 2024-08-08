Uddhav has mortgaged self-respect at Congress leaders’ feet: BJP

Mumbai: The BJP on Thursday targeted Uddhav Thackeray over his three-day New Delhi visit saying that the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief has mortgaged his “self-respect” and surrendered before the Congress leadership to declare him as Maha Vikas Aghadi’s chief ministerial candidate.



Former union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve claimed that Thackeray lobbied despereately for Maharashtra CM’s post during his visit to many opposition leaders in New Delhi.

“Uddhav Thackeray at one end says that he will not allow Maharashtra dance to the tunes of Delhi and at the other end himself visit Delhi to beg for the CM’s post. While Mahayuti leaders like chief minister Eknath Shinde, DCMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar visit Delhi for the well-being of the state and its people, Udhav visits for his own interest,” said Danve.

People of Maharashtra will reject the Shiv Sena (UBT) for several reasons like abandonment of Hindutva, abuse of 2019 public mandate and trying to impede the government schemes, he added.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar too said that Thackeray hasn’t gone to New Delhi for the benefit of Maharashtra but to seek support from the Congress to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Shelar said that the former CM has not gone to the national Capital to seek help and redressal on the issues faced by farmers, women, youth or reservation for Marathas.

“He does not have any state-related issues. Be it the employment issue of the youth or farmers being endangered by the heavy rains. Although the state government has extended all possible help, still he could have taken proposals to seek additional help from the Centre.

Shelar asserted that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will soon split ahead of the Assembly election as its leaders are not ready to answer each others’ phones. “Forget agreement on seat allocation, there is absolutely no consensus on any issue within the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said.