Uddhav calls Fadnavis ‘Khatmal’, says BJP indulged in ‘power jihad’

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday again targeted Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis calling him “Khatmal”. He also accused Union home minister Amit Shah of being the “political descendent” of Ahmad Shah Abdali, an Afghan ruler who defeated Marathas in the battle of Panipat. Hitting back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, Mr. Fadnavis said that Mr. Thackeray is a frustrated man and therefore he should not be given any importance.

Mr. Thackeray accused the BJP of indulging in “power jihad” by breaking political parties to be in power.

Addressing the party workers at Shiv Sankalp rally in Pune, Mr. Thackeray said that he would now call Shah as Ahmad Shah Abdali as the BJP leader was referring to him as a member of “Aurangzeb fan club”.

Taking a dig at BJP leaders Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said that Amit Shah is the political heir of Ahmad Shah Abdali and the PM went to Pakistan and ate the birthday cake of Nawab Sharif. “Those, who had gone to eat the birthday cake of Nawaz Sharif, are trying to teach Hindutva to my party. Do we need to learn Hindutva from you?” he asked.

Mr. Thackeray said that his party had not left Hindutva. Merely aligning with the Congress party does not mean his party had abandoned Hindutva, he said.

At Maharashtra BJP’s conclave in Pune on July 21, Amit Shah had termed the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) alliance as an “Aurangzeb fan club” and had called Mr. Thackeray the leader of this fan club.

Mr. Thackeray alleged that the BJP has been splitting the parties for power. “If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are the Aurangzeb Fan Club (as per the BJP). Then what you are doing is power jihad,” he said.

Reacting to Mr Thackeray’s comments, Mr. Fadnavis said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s brain is not working properly due to frustration. “Uddhav Thackeray is a disappointed and frustrated person. Due to frustration, his brain has been badly affected. His today’s speech has made it clear that he is really a member of Aurangzeb Fan Club,” he said.