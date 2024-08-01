Shinde slams Uddhav’s statement to ‘finish’ Fadnavis from politics

Mumbai: In a show of solidarity for BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s for the latter’s statement that either he or Fadnavis will remain in politics. While Shinde said Thackeray does not have the strength to “finish anyone,” Fadnavis too warned Uddhav not to test his patience.

“No one should speak of finishing others completely in politics. Before giving a challenge to Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray should realise where he stands. One needs strength while speaking about challenges. Just like making random comments, no one can finish the other one,” Shinde said on Thursday.

“Some people are speaking of fishing off Fadnavis. Those who never stepped out of their house should not speak of getting in the battlefield. Maharashtra is with you, Fadnavis ji,” he added.

Thackeray’s comments were in reference to allegations made by NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who had claimed that Fadnavis had tried to “pressurise him to implicate” the Thackerays and Ajit Pawar in fake cases.

Addressing his party leaders on Wednesday, Thackeray had said, “Anil Deshmukh told how Fadnavis had hatched a conspiracy to put me and Aditya in jail. Having endured everything, I am standing with full strength. Either you (Fadnavis) will or I will be there...”

Reacting to his criticism, the Mumbai BJP shared a video on its X account, which featured a shayari with Fadnavis’ name at its end. It said, “Meri Himmat Parakhne ki Gustakhi Mat Karna, Pahle ki Kai Phasanon ko Rokh Mod Chuka Hoon Main!” (Do not try to test my patience, I have already weathered many storms before.)

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in Nagpur that Thackeray’s language showed his mental bankruptcy.

“Thackeray is worried about his party’s falling vote share in Konkan and Mumbai. The day he aligned with the Congress, his supporters abandoned him. When aligned with BJP, he won 18 Lok Sabha seats, but now the numbers have fallen. Thackeray is showing his mental bankruptcy by stooping so low and attacking Fadnavis,” Bawankule said.



