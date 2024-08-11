Shinde government tries to expedite process of direct cash transfer scheme for women

Mumbai: In bid to expedite the process of ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, flagship scheme of chief minister Eknath Shinde, the women and child development department has asked those districts, which have not yet constituted an Assembly seat wise committee, to send a list of eligible beneficiaries to the state government for further actions. The department has also asked the district collectors to take approval from the district guardian ministers if there is any problem pertaining to constituting the committees.



The government has issued a GR (government resolution) in this regard. Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde said that they are going to deposit Rs 3,000 for two months in bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme on August 17.

In June, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar had announced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which covers married, divorced and destitute women in the 21-65 age groups. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will be provided Rs 1,500 every month.

According to the officials, 1.5 crore women have so far applied for the scheme. “So far, around one crore beneficiaries have been found eligible after scrutinizing their applications,” the senior official said.

An official from the women and child development department said that they are seeking the list of beneficiaries to proceed for the DBT (direct benefit transfer) of Rs 3,000 for July and August.

The state government intends to launch the scheme with a mega event likely to be held in Pune on August 17. There will be simultaneous programmes in other districts where the live screening of the main Pune event will also be held, an official said.

Months before the elections, his government announced ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which literally means ‘Chief Minister My Beloved Sister Scheme’, under which eligible women will be given financial assistance of Rs 1,500 every month. The Opposition has criticised the scheme calling it an “election gimmick” and alleged that it will not be implemented after the election. However, the CM said that some “step brothers” are intentionally misleading women about the scheme.