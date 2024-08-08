Sharad Pawar to start state-wide Yatra to counter Ajit

Mumbai: Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly election, Sharad Pawar will take out state-wide ‘Shivswarajya Yatra’. The Yatra will begin from Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune on August 9. The NCP (SP) said that they Yatra would expose misdeeds of the BJP led Mahayuti government through this yatra.



The party also released a teaser and logo of Yatra. Sharad Pawar-led NCP’s yatra assumes political significance in the backdrop of Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s ‘Jan Samman Yatra’ which is to be launched from Nashik on Thursday.



In the coming days, there is likely to be a clash over 'Samman versus Swabhiman' Yatras. Ajit Pawar-led NCP has also released a promo with slogans.



The Ajit faction is going to promote the popular schemes including 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin', which is a direct cash transfer scheme. While the Sharad Pawar’s Yatra will focus on emotional plank such as self-respect and pride of Maharashtra.

Speaking with the reporters, Maharashtra NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil said that they are setting out to uproot the present “corrupt dispensation” in Maharashtra. Therefore, they have chosen August 9 when 'Chale Jao' slogan was raised against the British government.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections are to be held in mid October this year.



The Sharad Pawar's NCP is an ally of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress in the state as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).



Mr. Patil said that the first phase of the NCP (SP) yatra will cover Pune, Solapur and parts of Marathwada till August 18. The party leaders and its Lok Sabha members will join the yatra at different locations.



Taking a dig at the Sharad Pawar faction, Ajit Pawar said on his X handle, “They should continue doing politics. We are only committed to the development, Jai Maharashtra!”







