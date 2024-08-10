Shah to hold separate meetings with Shinde, Pawar, Fadnavis during 3-days Maharashtra visit

Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to be on a three days tour in Maharashtra from August 16 to August 18. Mr. Shah is expected to hold a meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in connection with the state Assembly poll preparation.



After the drubbing of BJP-led Mahayuti in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra, Mr Shah has decided to personally review the Assembly poll preparations. Recently he hds held hectic parleys separately, with Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in New Delhi in connection with seat sharing as well as winning maximum seats in the ensuing Assembly election.

According to the sources, on the first day of his visit, the senior BJP leader will hold a meeting with senior party leaders and office bearers. On the second day i.e. on August 17, Mr. Shah is expected to participate in a programme of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin', the flagship scheme of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In this program, Rs 1,500 per month will be credited to the beneficiary women of the scheme by the state government.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, during his budget speech in the monsoon session of state legislature had announced 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana'. The scheme, which is similar to the scheme introduced in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh before the Assembly elections last year, is being seen as the game changer before the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

“The BJP led Mahaytui is expected to sound poll bugle for Maharashtra Assembly on the same day in the presence of Amit Shah,” the source said.

However, the venue of the programme is yet to be decided. Either it would be Pune or Yavatmal district, the sources said.

The senior BJP leader is also going to hold a meeting with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar over the seat sharing on the third day of his tour.