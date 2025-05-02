Raut Slams Pawar For Supporting Modi Govt. After Pahalgam Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spending hours with Bollywood stars in Mumbai amid national grief over the Pahalgam terror attack. He said India’s leadership is hollow and slammed NCP founder Sharad Pawar for supporting the Modi government in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.





The PM on Thursday inaugurated the global media summit ‘World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit’ (WAVES) in Mumbai. The event was attended by many celebrities from the Indian film industry, industrialists and representatives of international institutes.





Referring to the PM’s Mumbai visit, Mr Raut said, “There is anger in the entire country after the Pahalgam terror attack. But our PM was in Mumbai spending time with Bollywood celebrities. He looked comfortable and there was not a trace of worry. He can move freely in the country because of the Army. Whatever good is happening or will happen only because of the Army. Country’s leadership is hollow.”





Criticising Mr. Pawar’s statement that he will support the government and there was no need for Amit Shah to step down, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned why Union home minister Amit Shah should not be removed after the Pahalgam terror attack. He reminded that Mr. Pawar was part of the Union cabinet in 2009 when Shivraj Patil was told to resign after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.





“Mr. Patil did not carry out bomb blasts. But Congress took his resignation taking moral responsibility. Then why should Mr Shah not step down now? Let anyone say that they are with the government. But we will never condone the mistakes they have made over the last 10 years,” Mr. Raut said.

Accusing the Modi government of playing politics over the Pahalgam attack, Mr. Raut said the Opposition will support the government if it starts a war with Pakistan. He said the powerful country takes revenge immediately. “We are with the government, but start the war. The government is only doing politics. The PM went to Bihar for a political campaign within 24 hours. Will Mr Pawar support that?” he asked.