Pawar confident of replicating Lok Sabha results in Maharashtra Assembly election

Mumbai: NCP founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the results of Lok Sabha elections can be repeated if the opposition parties face them unitedly. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi has already begun the process for seat sharing. However, Pawar also cautioned that the results will not be as decisive as Lok Sabha if the MVA fails to finalise its joint campaign. In Lok Sabha, the MVA won 31 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

Mr. Pawar said that the BJP’s target of 400 seats and the unity shown by the opposition parties were the two major factors in the Lok Sabha election. He said the people were worried that the BJP will change the constitution if it wins 400 Lok Sabha seats and their fundamental rights given by the Constitution will be taken away. “At the same time, the opposition parties gave them a clear alternative. Now the Assembly elections are coming and people want a change in the state also. People want to keep today’s ruling parties in check and they believe that they have the opportunity in the state Assembly election. We have started the process to provide a strong alternative. It needs to be finalised. If we do that, we will see the results similar to Lok Sabha. If we do not, today’s ruling parties will still have to pay the price for their deeds. But the mandate will not be as clear as the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Further informing about the MVA’s preparations, Mr. Pawar said, “We held discussions three days ago. In that, Sanjay Raut has submitted Shiv Sena (UBT)'s names for the committee, which will be formed for seat negotiations. Jayant Patil has given our party’s names and Balasaheb Thorat has given Congress’s names. After the Parliament session is over, the committee will start its work. All three parties are firm that any decision must be taken together and all of us should speak in unison. We have to give a clear option to the people.”

The NCP founder also indicated that the MVA will leave few Assembly seats for the left parties because they worked for the alliance in the Lok Sabha elections without contesting a single seat.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “Godfather of corruption” comment, Mr. Pawar said the Union home minister was eterne from Gujarat.

Mr. Shah was arrested by the CBI in 2010 in connection with the alleged fake encounter of gangster Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife. The Supreme Court had shifted the trial in the case to Maharashtra and barred Mr. Shah from entering Gujarat during the pendency of the case. Subsequently, the trial court in Mumbai discharged Mr. Shah from the case on the ground that there was no sufficient evidence to even conduct a trial against him

“A few days back, Mr. Shah said a few things about me with regards to corrupt people in India and its leader. It’s strange that a person who misused the law and was externed from Gujarat by the Supreme Court is India’s home minister nows,” Mr. Pawar said.

The NCP founder also expressed concerns over the growing tensions between the Maratha and OBC communities over the issue of reservation. He said the government must engage with all stakeholders and ensure the social fabric is not disturbed.