Opposition Moves to Impeach Rajya Sabha Chairman

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tewari accused the chairman of bias, while MP Ajay Maken hinted at the possibility of impeachment, stating, "All options are available to us. We can't be mute spectators to the murder of democracy." According to the Constitution, the Vice-President, who serves as Rajya Sabha chairman, can be removed by a resolution passed by a majority in the Rajya Sabha and agreed to by the Lok Sabha.

The tension escalated when Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan demanded an apology from Dhankhar for allegedly making "unparliamentary remarks" by calling her a "celebrity" and displaying an "I don't care" attitude towards Opposition members. The confrontation began during Question Hour when Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh sought a ruling on remarks made by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari about Mallikarjun Kharge. When Bachchan rose to comment, Dhankhar interrupted her, leading to a heated exchange that culminated in an Opposition walkout.

Outside the House, Bachchan, supported by other Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, accused Dhankhar of using derogatory terms like "brainless" and "nuisance." She demanded an apology, asserting, "He has to care. I demand an apology from him."

In the House, Dhankhar expressed that he had "no personal issue with any member" but was "hurt by the intemperate language used." As the Opposition walked out amid sloganeering, Dhankhar criticised Kharge and the Opposition for "disrespecting democracy and the Constitution" and attempting to "destabilise the nation."

Leader of the House Jagat Prakash Nadda defended Dhankhar, condemning the Opposition's behaviour as "highly indecent and irresponsible." Nadda accused the Opposition of opposing the nation itself and suggested that their actions aligned with divisive forces. Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan echoed these sentiments, calling the Opposition's conduct an "insult" to the Constitution.

Before adjourning the Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar urged members to reflect on their responsibilities and the expectations of the public. He expressed disappointment over the lack of cooperation from members and reiterated his commitment to the House's proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die after the Chairman's remarks.





