Northeast Regional Parties Plan Merger for United Front

Guwahati: In a significant political move regional political parties of northeast led by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma and Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Manikya on Tuesday announced a plan to merge and float a single political entity aimed at amplifying the voice of Northeast.

In a joint statement, the leaders of regional political parties from northeastern states said, “We, leaders from different states of the North East, have come together today to make a collective and historic announcement, i.e., the coming together of various voices of our region to form a united singular political entity that truly represents the aspirations of our people,"

The leaders who made this announcement at the Constitution Club in New Delhi also said that a committee has been set up to chart the next steps, including defining the structure, strategy, and working model of the proposed front.

Apart from National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma and Mr Pradyot Manikya of TIPRA Motha, leaders of regional political parties like Mr Daniel Langthasa from the People’s Party, Assam, and former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon from Nagaland were also the part of the group of political leaders who made this announcement.

Mr Sangma while making this announcement said, “We have decided to work together for a distinct political entity for the northeast. We have formed a committee which will submit a report in the next 45 days. We are not here to fight any political party, our primary focus on people of N-E. The idea is to give a single platform to people of N-E.”

He further stated, “The protection of land rights of indigenous people is a primary concern. Our parties are going to merge and become one political entity at the right time.”

He said, “In all past elections, whether it was NPP or Tipra Motha, we fought separately. Now, we will fight together — for our land, our identity and our future.”

Mr Manikya said, “We want to speak for our people with conviction and truth. We may have different points of view but we are not at civil war. Efforts have been made earlier to create a platform. We are not here to pick up fights with anyone but fight for our rights.”

He pointed out, “For long, we have spoken as separate political entities. But from now, we will speak as a united entity. We have similar problems and shared interests. It’s time to put aside our personal egos and provide collective leadership. Our effort is to unify our diverse voices into one.”

The leaders said that their core agenda will revolve around land rights, tackling infiltration from neighbouring countries, protection of the Sixth Schedule and fighting racial discrimination faced by people from the Northeast.



