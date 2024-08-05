NDA will form govt again in 2029: Amit Shah

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Manimajra water supply project, Mr Shah said that in the past 10 years under the Modi government, the country has achieved many successes. He spoke about the surgical and air strikes, the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the expansion of the road network and the transformation of British-era railway stations, claiming that the country experienced development in every field.

Mr Shah further said the country became a manufacturing hub because of the Modi government's initiatives like Startup India and Digital India.

"People made Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for a third time, stamping on works undertaken by him... Let the Opposition make a fuss. You do not need to worry... I want to assure you that in 2029 also, the NDA will come (to power), Modi ji will be back as the PM," the Union home minister said.

"They (the Opposition) feel that, with some success, they have won elections. They do not know that the BJP won more seats in the 2024 general election than the number of seats the Congress has won in the last three Lok Sabha polls... The BJP alone has more seats than the total number of seats that their entire alliance won," he said.

Attacking the INDIA bloc parties, Mr Shah said they want to create uncertainty as they keep saying that this government will not complete its term.

"I want to assure the Opposition that not only will this government complete its five-year term, the next term will also be of this government. Be ready to sit in the Opposition and learn to work effectively in the Opposition," he added.

Later in the day, while addressing a gathering after launching the e-evidence, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-summon systems to augment the criminal justice apparatus at Chandigarh, Mr Shah described the three new criminal laws as the "biggest" reform of the 21st century, saying their objective is to ensure people get justice.

The Union minister also said that after the complete implementation of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the world.

“Chandigarh will be the first administrative unit in the country where 100 per cent implementation of all three laws will be completed in the next two months,” the home minister said, adding, "Technologically, we will be ahead in the world when these laws are completely implemented... According to the spirit of the Constitution, these citizen-centric laws have been framed."

"The BNS, BNSS and BSA are the laws made by elected representatives in Parliament and for the people of India. It has the fragrance of Indian soil and also the culture of our justice," he stressed.

Asserting that the Constitution is not just a book, it is a spirit, Mr Shah said, "Every person has dignity and rights. It is the Constitution's responsibility to ensure that every person gets justice. The medium to bring this spirit of the Constitution to the ground is our criminal justice system."

He said that a lot of changes have been made in these three new laws. "You will be able to register FIR through an electronic medium. Strict provisions for mob lynching have been made in this law," the Union home minister said.

Fleeing the country after committing a crime here will not be easy now, he noted."Earlier, for those who fled the country, their cases used to remain pending for years. But now, after being declared fugitive, the trial will go on in their absence and they will be punished as well. If they want to appeal, they will have to surrender and go to the high court," the home minister said.